Video: Can You Guess Sonya Balsara's 3 Dream Roles?

Three dream roles have so far eluded Sonya Balsara. The star of Aladdin might be plenty busy playing 'Jasmine' eight times a week at the New Amsterdam Theatre, but her heart is set on playing these three characters someday. So cast her already!

"I just love this song and I love this musical. I saw it with my mom and so the whole song makes me think of my mom. She's actually a singer too, and [it makes me think about] our shared love of singing... not baking." Can you guess which character she's talking about?

In this episode, Sonya is joined by Annbritt duChateau at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to sing through the roles that she hopes to play one day. Watch in this video!

Balsara is making her Broadway debut in Aladdin.Other theatre credits include: The Karate Kid (Pre-Broadway Lab), Sense and Sensibility (Theatreworks), West Side Story (International). TV: “FBI” (CBS), “Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon Prime). NYU Tisch.