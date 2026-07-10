Video: Pamela Gray Unpacks the Journey of A WALK ON THE MOON

Award-winning screenwriter Pamela Gray joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for an exclusive conversation about bringing her beloved film A Walk on the Moon to the New York stage. After capturing audiences with the acclaimed 1999 film, Pamela has returned to the story that began with her own experiences, adapting it into a moving new musical now playing Off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre with an all-star cast of Broadway Superstars!

But A Walk on the Moon is just one chapter in an extraordinary career. Pamela also penned Music of the Heart, which earned Meryl Streep an Academy Award nomination, Conviction, and more Her work has consistently blended powerful storytelling with unforgettable, deeply human characters, making her one of Hollywood's most respected screenwriters.



Now, Pamela is watching one of her most personal creations find new life through music. She shares the journey of adapting the screenplay she originally wrote into a musical, collaborating with composer and lyricist AnnMarie Milazzo, what it means to see these characters sing for the first time, and why this story of love, family, self-discovery, and hope continues to resonate today.



Don't miss this BroadwayWorld Exclusive with one of today's great storytellers—a conversation about film, theatre, creativity, and the enduring power of following your voice.