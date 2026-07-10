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Photo: JUST IN TIME Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

See Jeremy Jordan and ore celebrating the acheivement!

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Broadway's Just in Time has reached a major milestone—celebrating its 500th performance on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The company marked the occasion with a special onstage celebration before the performance. See photos!

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time is a Broadway musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash" and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

Just in Time features a cast that includes Jeremy Jordan, Olivia Holt, Carrie St. Louis, Debbie Gravitte, Joe Barbara, Lance Roberts, Emily Bergl, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Jessica Mallare White, Tristen Buettel, Jaime Foord, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, and Jeffrey Schecter.

Photo: JUST IN TIME Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway Image


The company of Just in Time

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