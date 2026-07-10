Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson Perform 'You're Welcome' at MOANA Screening Event

On Thursday, Disney’s live-action “Moana” made its way to the United Palace Theater in New York to celebrate the film, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Dwayne Johnson in attendance.

The red carpet screening event began with an introduction by Kail and Miranda, who in turn invited the Nonosina dancers to the stage for a special live performance welcoming guests to the world of “Moana.” Johnson and Miranda then returned to the stage for a duet of Maui’s song “You’re Welcome.” Check out footage from both performances in the above video.

Executive producer Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films “Moana” and “Moana 2” and who performs (with Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia) the new original song “Along The Way” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda; choreographer and associate producer Tiana Nonosina Liufau; and associate choreographer Kayla Faʻamaligi were also in attendance at the New York celebration. Take a look below at photos from the red carpet and the screening here.

Moana follows the title character, played by Catherine Lagaʻaia, as she answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role from the animated films) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

The movie is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films. Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, as well as an original score composed by Mancina.

Disney's Moana is now in theaters. Find out what critics think of the film in our review roundup.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur