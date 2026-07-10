New Education Department Proposal Could Put Graduate Arts Programs at Risk

The New York Times has reported that the Education Department is preparing to implement new earnings guidelines that could impact nearly half of graduate programs in visual arts, music, and performance. Programs that fail the earnings test twice in three years could lose their ability to enroll students using federal loans.

For master’s degree programs, the Education Department would calculate the earnings of alumni four years after graduation to learn whether they are earning more than the median salary for working adults aged 25 to 34 who have a bachelor’s degree.

A preliminary analysis of the economic data released by the Education Department revealed that many the U.S.'s top arts programs would not pass the revised earnings test, including Yale University’s master’s programs in visual arts and music, Harvard University’s master’s degree in museum studies, and The Juilliard School’s undergraduate and graduate programs in music.

Juilliard released a statement, saying, “Juilliard believes that the proposed earnings test is not a reliable measure of institutional quality or graduates’ success in fields such as the performing arts... Accountability frameworks should reflect the diverse ways graduates build careers and contribute to society, rather than relying on a single measure that may not accurately capture the value of their education and their potential.”

Stephen Lewerenz, a spokesman for the committee, said, “Higher education’s mission, regardless of degree, should be to prepare students for successful careers after graduation... If colleges are saddling students with debt and degrees that leave them worse off, they should not be subsidized by American taxpayers.” Learn more about the proposed plan from the Department of Eduction HERE.

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