Eva Kaminsky to Replace Andrea Syglowksi in PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
Prior to arriving on Broadway, Paranormal Activity will play 21 performances in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 – July 30, 2026.
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Eva Kaminsky (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is joining the Boston and Broadway company of Paranormal Activity. Ms Kaminsky will play the role of Etheline Cotgrave, replacing Andrea Syglowksi.
Paranormal Activity, written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, will begin performances on Broadway on Friday, August 14, 2026 and officially open Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited, 20-week run. Prior to arriving on Broadway, Paranormal Activity will play 21 performances in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 – July 30, 2026.
Paranormal Activity in Boston and on Broadway will star Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America. Kaminsky will make her Paranormal Activity debut in the Boston and Broadway productions.
James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.