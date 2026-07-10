Listen: SONGS FROM MONTE CRISTO Featuring Adam Jacobs and More Out Now

Center Stage Records has released Songs from Monte Cristo: A New Musical – based on Alexandre Dumas’ beloved novel and the 19th century play by Charles Fechter – in digital and streaming formats today, Friday, July 10. Get a first listen to the album!

Monte Cristo features book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg and music by Stephen Weiner and is directed by Peter Flynn. These five tracks highlight the cast of the original Off-Broadway production, including Adam Jacobs, Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis produced by The York Theatre Company in association with Willette Klausner. The recording was produced by David Hancock Turner and Joanna Lynne Staub, with Van Dean serving as executive producer.

The sweeping new musical Monte Cristo is a transcendent tale of love, betrayal, revenge and, ultimately, redemption. It tells the epic story of a man wrongfully imprisoned who returns richer, wiser, and bent on vengeance. But as his carefully orchestrated plan unfolds, he must face the ultimate question: is justice enough without love?

Adam Jacobs plays the wrongfully imprisoned hero, Edmund Dantes; Sierra Boggess portrays Mercedes, the love of his life; and Norm Lewis is Villefort, the man who sends Edmund to prison and who is haunted by his decision for the rest of his days. The company also features Danny Rutigliano as both Caderousse and the Abbe Faria, Karen Ziemba as Carconte, Daniel Yearwood as Fernand, Stephanie Jae Park as Haydee, James Judy as Danglars, Kate Fitzgerald as Eugenie, Jadon Lopez as Albert, and Eliseo Roman as Morrel.

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