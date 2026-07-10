TRU, Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote, Will Transfer to the West End

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will bring his performance as Truman Capote in Jay Presson Allen's play Tru to the Menier Chocolate Factory this fall. Directed by the award-winning Rob Ashford, Tru opens on 27 September, with previews from 19 September, and runs until 14 November, following the production's critically acclaimed New York run earlier this year. Read the reviews for the New York run and check out photos.

Drawn entirely from Capote's own words, Tru was originally staged in 1989. Ashford and Ferguson collaborated on this new production in March at House of the Redeemer's Library.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson said, “I'm thrilled to bring this intimate production of Tru to the Menier following its successful New York run. The audience response to this unique theatrical experience, and the chance to encounter Truman Capote up close, was incredibly rewarding. I'm delighted that Rob Ashford and I now have the opportunity to share what we've created with London audiences."

Rob Ashford added, “I had the great pleasure of directing Jesse in a staged reading of Tru as a one-night-only charity benefit in Tangier, Morocco, in the summer of 2024. He was mesmerizing! He captured the truth of the man, his humour and heartbreak. I'm thrilled that we get the opportunity to further explore this great pairing of actor and character in London.”

Priority booking for supporters of the Menier Chocolate Factory opens on Monday 13 July, with public booking opening on Monday 20 July.

About TRU

It's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him friendship of the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote's own words, this funny and heartbreaking play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work.

About Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a Tony-Award winning actor, author, producer and host known not only for his creative work but, for his ongoing advocacy in the LGBTQIA+ community. On stage, Ferguson is currently playing King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at The London Palladium; and recently made his West End debut starring in Stephen Sondheim's final work, Here We Are, at The National Theatre. This past summer he helped reopen NYC's famed Delacorte Theatre in Central Park with a star-studded production of Twelfth Night. For his turn as accountant Mason Marzac in the revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play Take Me Out, he earned a Tony Award in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play. The acclaimed performance also earned him the Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama League Distinguished Performance Award nomination.

Ferguson currently serves as producer and host of the podcast Dinner's on Me, now in its third season from Sony Music Entertainment. He was featured in Universal's Cocaine Bear directed by Elizabeth Banks, and his scripted podcast Gay Pride & Prejudice was released exclusively on Spotify. Ferguson also produced the documentary Broadway Rising which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022. In addition, Ferguson served as an executive producer on David France's BAFTA-winning and Emmy-nominated documentary, Welcome to Chechnya, based on the anti-gay purges in Chechnya of the late 2010s. Ferguson also released his first cookbook in 2021, Food Between Friends.

Ferguson starred as the widely beloved character Mitchell Pritchett on the award-winning ABC comedy Modern Family, which ran for an impressive 11 seasons. The show earned five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Ferguson has also received five Emmy Award nominations and four People's Choice Award nominations on behalf of the show.

Ferguson made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as Chip in George C. Wolfe's revival of On the Town. He later went on to originate the role of Leaf Coneybear in the Tony Award—winning Broadway musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He has also worked extensively with The New York Public Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park in various notable productions.

A longstanding advocate for marriage equality and LGBTQIA+ rights, Ferguson co-founded Pronoun, previously known as Tie the Knot, in 2012 with his husband Justin Mikita. The organization has proudly raised over $1.5 million and has supported important and impactful LGBTQIA+ organisations across the nation.

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