Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Performs New Song 'Dancing with the Enemy'





“Dancing with the Enemy,” performed by Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani, Kiara Romero and the cast, is the newest single and music video from the upcoming movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.” The song is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and other digital platforms, and the music video is out on DisneyMusicVevo.

The highly anticipated next chapter of the “Descendants” franchise premieres Thursday, July 16, on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+. Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe. But little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Reprising their roles in “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), with Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) and Brandy (Cinderella). New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee) and Awkwafina (Chessy the Cat).

Kimmy Gatewood (“Muppets Mayhem”) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (“Sneakerella”) and Dan Frey & Ru Sommer (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (“Wicked,” “Sneakerella”) will bring the brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

The soundtrack, featuring 12 tracks, including 11 new original songs such as “Perfect Princess” and “Mad-Wicked Wonderland,” plus a score suite, will be released July 17 and can be pre-saved and pre-added.

This fall, Disney Concerts’ “Worlds Collide Concert Tour” will kick off September 25 in Palm Springs, California. The unforgettable new arena spectacular features stars from the "Descendants," "ZOMBIES," and "Camp Rock" film franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd.

Tickets and show information for the North America tour can be found here. The U.K./European tour will launch in Dublin, IE on February 6, 2027. Tickets and show information for the U.K./European tour can be found at www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com.

Photo credit: Disney/David Astorga

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