Exclusive: Luke Islam, Brittney Mack, & Keaton Whittaker Sing 'Bloody Good' From LIKE FATHER Musical

Like Father, a new coming-of-age musical set against America’s true-crime obsession, has dropped a new single from its upcoming EP, releasing before their world premiere at the Alliance Theatre this fall. “Bloody Good” features Luke Islam (Theater Camp), Brittney Mack (Six), and Keaton Whittaker of Daisy Grenade. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the music video for the new single, also out now on all streaming platforms.

This single comes ahead of Like Father: The Bloody Good EP, which is set to be released on August 3, 2026. In addition to Islam, Mack, and Whittaker, the EP will also feature Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables), and Eleri Ward (Gatsby at A.R.T.).

Like Father makes its world premiere this October at the Alliance Theatre, created by Jacob Ryan Smith, with book, music, and lyrics by Smith and Caroline Pernick, and direction by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (The Preacher’s Wife). Get tickets now here.

Like Father: The Bloody Good EP is produced, mixed, and mastered by Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen (Come From Away, Bright Star), who will also serve as the orchestrator on the Alliance production. Additional recording engineering done by Benzi Edelson and Ethan Feinberg at Artist House.

Like Father is a coming-of-age musical set against America’s true-crime obsession. After her father’s arrest, seventeen-year-old Chris moves in with her estranged mother, Michelle, and stepfather, Ben. When a hit true-crime podcast exposes their family's disturbing past to the world, they are forced to face the truth of what brought them together, or risk being undone by its consequences.

Driven by a bold, innovative folk-pop score, Like Father explores legacy, identity, and the cost of obsession, inspired by the loved ones left in the wake of infamous serial killers—and by the true-crime podcast industry’s meteoric rise to over 250 million listeners worldwide.