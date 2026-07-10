Photos: Ramin Karimloo and More in SWEENEY TODD at Birmingham Rep

You can now get a first look at images of Birmingham Rep's production of Sondheim’s classic musical, Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The production runs in The House until Saturday 15 August, with a press night on Tuesday 14 July.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street features Ramin Karimloo as Sweeney Todd, Meow Meow as Mrs. Lovett, and David Bedella as Judge Turpin. They are joined by Shem Omari James as Anthony Hope, Jo Stephenson as Johanna, Julius D'Silva as Beadle, Jack Gibson as Tobias Ragg, Florence Andrews as Beggar Woman, Silas Wyatt-Barke as Adolfo Pirelli, Emily Ivana Hawkins as Ensemble, and Hadrian Delacey as Ensemble.

The creative team includes: Joe Murphy (Director), Elin Steele (Designer), Dr John Rigby (Musical Supervisor and Orchestral Reduction), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Kelsh Buckman-Drage (Sound Designer), Leo Munby (Musical Director), Tinovimbanashe Sibanda (Movement Director), Maisie Carter for MC_Combat (Fights and Intimacy Director), Abby Galvin CDG (Casting Director), David Gallagher (Orchestral Management), Robyn Grant (Associate Director), Lucy Baker-Swinburn (Keyboard Programmer), Ellen Hartley (Voice and Text), and Andy Pye (Production Manager).

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

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