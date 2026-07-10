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Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More

The live-action reimagining is now playing in theaters.

By:

On Thursday, the global press tour for Disney’s live-action “Moana” made its way to the United Palace Theater in New York to celebrate the film, with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Dwayne Johnson in attendance. Take a look below at photos from the red carpet and the screening.

The cast and filmmakers behind the new film previously completed press stops in Hawaiʻi, Shanghai, Sydney, London, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles.

Producers Beau Flynn, p.g.a. and Hiram Garcia, p.g.a.; executive producer Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films “Moana” and “Moana 2” and who performs (with Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia) the new original song “Along The Way” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda; choreographer and associate producer Tiana Nonosina Liufau; and associate choreographer Kayla Faʻamaligi were also in attendance at the New York celebration. 

The red carpet screening event began with an introduction by Kail and Miranda, who in turn invited the Nonosina dancers to the stage for a special live performance welcoming guests to the world of “Moana.” Johnson and Miranda then returned to the stage for a duet of Maui’s song “You’re Welcome.”

Moana follows the title character, played by Catherine Lagaʻaia, as she answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role from the animated films) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. 

The movie is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films. Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, as well as an original score composed by Mancina.

Disney's Moana is now in theaters. Find out what critics think of the film in our review roundup.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Dimitrios Kambouris

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Christopher Jackson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Noah Simau

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Kate Micucci

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Hannah Cruz

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Angie Pontani and Brian Newman

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Joe Gatto

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Gabi Sklar

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Jessica Tallman and Mark Tallman

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Veronica Jackson and Christopher Jackson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Alaire Thomas

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Michelle Buteau

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Racquel Chevremont

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Catherine Bradley

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Nev Schulman

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Billy Eichner

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Monique Coleman

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda, Maya Lasry and Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Sunny Hostin

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Jeremy Sisto

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Tom MacDougall and Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Renée Elise Goldsberry

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne Johnson

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Beau Flynn, Thomas Kail and Hiram Garcia

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Auli'i Cravalho

Photos: Inside the New York Screening of Disney's MOANA with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Auliʻi Cravalho & More Image


Auli'i Cravalho

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