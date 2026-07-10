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Video: Watch Benjamin Pajak Record 'Superpower' from THE LOST BOYS

The Original Broadway Cast Recording arrives July 24, with pre-order and pre-save options now available.

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A behind-the-scenes studio clip from The Lost Boys shows cast member Benjamin Pajak in the recording booth tracking the song "Superpower" for the show's Original Broadway Cast Recording. Watch it here and check out a recently released track featuring newly minted Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean and Paul Alexander Nolan here!

A North American tour of The Lost Boys will launch in spring 2028 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced at a later date.

Set in a picturesque beach town hiding a terrifying secret, The Lost Boys follows Lucy and her two teenage sons as they relocate in search of a fresh start. While Lucy struggles to rebuild their lives, her older son Michael is drawn to a local rock band led by a charismatic stranger. As Michael slips further into their world, his younger brother Sam uncovers a chilling truth: when night falls, Michael's new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

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