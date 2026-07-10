Video: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Almost Starred in THE ODD COUPLE on Broadway With Kevin Hart





Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed that he has a "dream" of being on Broadway - and that dream almost came true! In an interview with the Associated Press at the New York premiere of Disney's new live action Moana film, Johnson shared that he was working on a production of The Odd Couple, in which he was set to star alongside Kevin Hart.

Johnson shared that he was working alongside producer Jeffrey Seller on the project, and Tommy Kail was set to direct.

"I would love to do Broadway. Broadway is a dream," Johnson said. "We worked for almost 3 years with Jeffrey Seller, who's the king of Broadway. And we were going to do The Odd Couple on Broadway. And I was going to make my Broadway debut."

He went on to share that the reason it didn't work out was because of Hart's busy schedule

"His schedule is just too nutty," Johnson said. "He's booked for the next 3 to 5 years and you know, with Broadway, you have to commit. You got to commit 6 months, you got to commit to a year."

Johnson said that he is still hoping to continue the project with a different co-star, saying, "I'm down. I'm still down to do it. It won't be with Kevin, but you know, maybe after this interview, we'll find out who it's going to be with."

Watch the full video above!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is reprising his role as Maui in the new live action Moana film, the role which he voiced in the animated version of the film series. The film follows Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia), who answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui on a journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film comes to theaters on July 10.

Johnson began his entertainment career as a professional wrestler, becoming one of WWE's biggest stars under the ring name The Rock and winning multiple world championships before transitioning to acting full time in the early 2000s. He made his film debut in The Mummy Returns (2001) before starring in The Scorpion King (2002), and went on to establish himself as one of Hollywood's leading action stars with roles in The Rundown, Walking Tall, Fast Five and the Fast & Furious franchise, San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Moana, the Jumanji films, Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, Black Adam, and Moana 2. He also starred in HBO's Ballers from 2015 to 2019. In recent years, Johnson has taken on more dramatic roles, including portraying MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, while continuing to balance acting with occasional WWE appearances.

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