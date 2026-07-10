Ariana Grande Will Not Appear in Season 13 of AMERICAN HORROR STORY

Ariana Grande will not be haunting your television this fall. The Wicked star, currently on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, won't appear in the upcoming thirteenth season of American Horror Story, per a report in Deadline.

Despite a previous casting announcement last October, Grande did not ultimately film any scenes for the upcoming season due to conflicts between the production of Season 13 and her ongoing tour. As revealed on Thursday, Season 13 will premiere on FX on September 24. Grande's next onscreen project will now be Focker In-Law, debuting in theaters on November 25, 2026.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour kicked off in Oakland in June. Grande recently rescheduled three dates due to safety concerns. She will now stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Tuesday, July 14, rather than the previously scheduled July 12 date. Additionally, her concerts at Boston’s TD Garden will now take place on July 23 and 26, rather than July 22 and 24.

This marks her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with forthcoming stops in Atlanta, Sunrise, and Chicago. Take a look at the full tour lineup here.

Grande will also release her eighth album this month. Titled "Petal," the recording will be available on July 31st via Republic Records. Little is known about the album, which will feature new songs written by Grande and Ilya. Listen to a single here.

Following her lauded turn as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, Grande has expressed her plans to move her primary focus to acting. During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, she spoke about her excitement for the upcoming tour, calling it her "last hurrah." “The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up. I don’t want to say any definitive things," said the performer at the time.

She has booked acting roles in Focker In-Law and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. She will also lead a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, alongside Jonathan Bailey. Take a look at some of her musical theater performances here.

"Petal" follows Grande's 2024 studio album "eternal sunshine", which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running #1 album of her career, spawning back-to-back Hot 100 #1 debuts with “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” An expanded version of the album, "Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead," was released in 2025.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She has since earned nine #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved seven #1 song debuts, the third most of any artist in history. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson