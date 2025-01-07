Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 7, 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About the WICKED Movie
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld has put together 12 facts that we learned from the Wicked movie commentary by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo including cameos, Easter Eggs, and shots that offer insights into how the magical world of Oz came to the screen.. (more...)



 

The $30 Million Musical Trend
by Ben Waterhouse
If you were to ask practically every current Broadway producer, they would tell you that initial capitalization costs (that is the cost of a show to open on Broadway before a single ticket is sold) are way out of control. There are many explanations for these increases.... (more...)



 

Interview: SNL's Chloe Fineman Feels 'Wired For Theater' for ALL IN Broadway Debut
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chloe Fineman, a celebrated cast member on Saturday Night Live, is stepping into the spotlight of a new stage—Broadway! Fineman, who studied drama NYU Tisch, is returning to her theater roots, making her Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

20 Unique Audition Songs for Tenors
by Sarah Lasko
If you’re tired of seeing tenor audition song lists with recommendations that have already been sung a million times, we’ve curated this selection of songs to help you make a great impression at your next audition.. (more...

Ariana DeBose In Talks To Lead EVITA At The London Palladium
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ariana DeBose has revealed that she is in talks to star as Eva Peron in Evita at the London Palladium, directed by Jamie Lloyd. Learn more about the production!. (more...

WICKED: FOR GOOD May Include Cut Scenes From Part One
by Josh Sharpe
In an interview at the Golden Globes, Wicked director Jon M. Chu revealed that some scenes, such as the friendship montage featuring Glinda, Elphaba, and a shirtless Fiyero, are being kept under wraps because they might show up in Wicked: For Good.. (more...)

Ella Beatty, Billy Crudup, and More Will Lead GHOSTS at Lincoln Center
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Henrik Ibsen’s GHOSTS, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)

MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to SUFFS
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the Tony-winning new musical Suffs. Licensing information will be forthcoming.. (more...

Video: Nikki Glaser Performs WICKED Parody 'Pope-ular' at the Golden Globes
by Josh Sharpe
As part of her hosting duties at the 82nd Golden Globes, Nikki Glaser took the stage to perform a short snippet of 'Pope-ular,' a parody mashup of Wicked and Conclave. Watch the clip here!. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Videos