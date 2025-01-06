WICKED: FOR GOOD May Include Cut Scenes From Part One

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Part one of the Wicked movie recently debuted digitally, with a release package full of behind-the-scenes bonus content. Among the lineup are ten deleted scenes, featuring extra moments with Elphaba, Glinda, Boq, and more. One cut scene not included, however, is the infamous montage with Boq and a shirtless Fiyero.

In an interview with Billboard at the Golden Globes, director Jon M. Chu revealed that some scenes, such as this friendship montage also featuring Glinda, Elphaba, and Nessarose, are being kept under wraps because they could still show up in Wicked: For Good.

“I might use it in another movie. I have another movie to go!” Chu said to Billboard. He added that "there’s certain footage that I can’t release because I don’t know if I’m going to use it yet," though he said he'd "consider it."

The scene in question was discussed by Nessarose actress Marissa Bode in a red-carpet interview in December. "It's like this more montage-y scene. It's very silly, very goofy, very youth. There's a multitude of things going on because it is a montage scene of having fun in the forest, randomly Boq and Fiyero taking their shirts off, chopping wood because, of course, why not?" Bode said.

Wicked: For Good, the second part of the musical adaptation, hits theaters on November 21, 2025. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.