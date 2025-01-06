Interview: SNL's Chloe Fineman Feels 'Wired For Theater' for ALL IN Broadway Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chloe Fineman, a celebrated cast member on Saturday Night Live, is stepping into the spotlight of a new stage—Broadway! Fineman, who studied drama NYU Tisch, is returning to her theater roots, making her Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love.

She has joined an all-star cast, starring alongside John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and Richard Kind for a limited run through January 12. BroadwayWorld spoke with Fineman about the differences between performing live on Broadway and SNL, if she wants to do more theater in the future, and what it’s like sharing the stage with comedy legends in a show that’s as heartfelt as it is hilarious. Read the full interview here!

You're making your Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love. What does it mean to you to return to your theater roots?

It’s everything. It’s definitely a major ‘pinch me’ moment. I invited two of my teachers from Stella Adler, weirdly the [production] photos that were taken were taken by Valerie Terranova, and we did Stella Adler together, so it was all this cool full circle stuff. It’s one of those things where I feel like now I can really apply what I did in college [laughs].

How does performing live on Broadway compare to performing live on SNL?

John and Fred and I were all joking that you never really get to see the audience with SNL- I don’t know, maybe the lighting is different. But you’re also never on stage for that long, you’re there for little bits. So, it’s been fascinating to look into the eyes of an audience member, and they’re always doing crazy, crazy things. But this one is very sweet, they look really lovingly!

When I started, I only ran through the show once with John, Fred, and Richard, which I think to most people is a full panic attack, but because of SNL I was like [panic laughing], “Yeah I got it, I’m ok!” And I was, but then there is such a gift to get to do something again and again, and get better and better. So, I feel way more wired for theater in that way, just because I like getting to do something more than once!

So, what were you feeling during your first performance of All In? What was going through your mind?

You have to psych yourself up and be like, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine!' Then, in the first big thing we did, I moved my arms in a way and completely shut the script in our hands that you can kind of look at for reference. So I was like, ‘Well, there we go, I made the biggest mistake you can make,’ [laughs], and then had to nonchalantly flip through. Supposedly no one noticed! But it’s definitely trippy. John, and Fred, and Richard are all masters at what they do, so it’s like imposter syndrome. But also being like, ‘I’ve done theater in the past!’ but it was also a million years ago.

On that note, what has it been like sharing the stage with John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and Richard Kind?

I think I’ve been really blessed to work with Fred and John a handful of times at SNL while I’ve been on it. But getting to see them do something more than once, and also how prepared they are, they’re just on another level of professionalism. I feel deeply, endlessly inspired by them, but at the same time I’m also like, ‘Oh, a familiar face!’. And then Richard is undeniably Richard Kind [laughs]. In working with him I’ve learned a thousand lessons! There’s something very technician about theater, where you’re like, ‘I do this on this thing, and the blocking is here,’ so I think that’s been really fun, getting to meet the technician that is Richard Kind. He’s such a legend. And immediately, they’re so loving, and take you in.

I think it’s been interesting for them because they had one of the greats, Renée Elise Goldsberry, before me. It’s a trip! I love all these people, and then you’re in it with them. I could psych myself out, but it’s like a friendly reminder all you have to do is just be present, and listen, and I think theater is one of the forms where you really have to. Because unlike SNL, you don’t have cue cards, so if you’re not paying attention you’re fucked [laughs].

That’s what makes it so great, and for the audience too! It forces you to be present, the actors are right in front of you.

And I think we’re so glued to our phones these days, it’s been really healthy to tune everything out, and come to this place. And the show itself is telling stories. My brain has really liked it.

What has it been like connecting with this material, and this being the story that you’re telling for your Broadway debut?

It’s such a treat because I did a lot of heartfelt stuff in school, and that’s kind of what I’ve always gravitated towards but haven’t been able to do. Stuff that’s earnest. Comedy is not, usually! On SNL you’re doing sketch, and it’s totally a different thing. But this show is really special because it’s genuinely laugh out loud funny, but then it’s about love stories. My first time reading it, I was fully tearing up throughout, and the two times I saw it before performing in it, it really gets you emotional.

And also, there’s something really beautiful about getting to see Fred and John and Richard dive into that stuff. It kind of reminded me of the Adam Sandler special where he gets really earnest, and it takes you by surprise, because I think comedians, you don’t normally get to experience that. So I think it’s extra special, and extra effective in that way, because it’s not heavy handed, it surprises you with love stories, and how human connection is what it’s all about.

As you make your Broadway debut, do you see theater playing a bigger role in your career moving forward?

Absolutely! Oh my gosh, you have no idea. To be in New York, and you go to the theater, it’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I went to school to do theater and thought I would be doing, like, Chekov, and Shakespeare in the Park, and it totally did not go that way [laughs]. But I love Shakespeare, I like drama, my dream is Hedda Gabler one day. It’s kind of the exact opposite of what someone on Saturday Night Live probably wants to do, but it’s such a treat. Definitely something I really want to do.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova