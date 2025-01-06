MTI Acquires Licensing Rights to SUFFS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the Tony-winning new musical Suffs.

Suffs is the musical that made history on Broadway! Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), received two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, and is “unquestionably the most emotionally stirring musical of the season” (Chicago Tribune).

It’s a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart. Boldly exploring a struggle for equality that’s far from over, Suffs is a “theatrical masterpiece that demands to be seen” (Forbes) and a reminder that progress is always possible but never guaranteed.

Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO remarked, “We are honored to welcome such an important and enjoyable work into the MTI catalog. Shaina Taub has mined the depths of history to create a piece that is just as riveting and emotional today as it was over one hundred years ago. We can’t wait to see Suffs playing on stages all across the country.”

Suffs originally premiered in 2022 at The Public Theater and moved to Broadway’s The Music Box Theatre in 2024 where it was produced by Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. The show played its last performance on Broadway on January 5th and has a planned North American tour in 2025. Information about the show and the tour is available here. A Grammy®-nominated cast album was released in June and can be found here.

"I'm so thrilled that Suffs has found such a wonderful home at the legendary MTI,” says Shaina Taub. “It has long been my dream that this show be made accessible to schools, communities and theaters everywhere. I hope new generations find empowerment and inspiration in getting to tell this story themselves. I encourage productions to create ensembles whereas many different people as possible get to participate. For example, while on Broadway, the male characters are wonderfully played by women, I'm excited to see theatres open those roles to boys and men as well, and all performers, regardless of gender. Everyone gets to be a suff. The show now belongs to the future, and I can't wait to see how it lives on."

Licensing information will be forthcoming, but in the meantime, Suffs can be viewed on MTI’s website.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.



