Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 6, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
BLUE MAN GROUP Co-Founders To Join NY Production For Final Performances
by A.A. Cristi
Blue Man Group will conclude its history-making residency in New York City next month. As part of the farewell celebration, Blue Man Group co-founders Chris Wink, Matt Goldman, and Phil Stanton will return to the stage as Blue Men for two special performances.. (more...)
WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, and More Top 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Longlist
by Stephi Wild
The longlist has been announced for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, which includes the films that will advance to the nominating stage of voting. Wicked is listed in 10 categories, including for Best Film.. (more...)
Patti LuPone Joins AND JUST LIKE THAT Season 3
by Josh Sharpe
Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the Max series And Just Like That, has revealed that Patti LuPone will be appearing in the forthcoming third season of the revival.. (more...)
Megan Hilty & Kristin Chenoweth Want the 'Real Housewives of Broadway'
by Michael Major
While appearing on a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Death Becomes Her star Megan Hilty pitched the Real Housewives of Broadway to host and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.. (more...)
Greg Hildreth Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Greg Hildreth will join the Broadway cast of Chicago in the role of 'Amos', beginning Monday, January 6, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Video: Kit Connor Talks Returning to Stage Roots in ROMEO + JULIET
by Josh Sharpe
On a recent visit to CBS Mornings, Romeo + Juliet star Kit Connor discussed the new production, explaining how he was excited to return to his stage roots and put his own spin on the iconic Shakespeare character. Watch the interview now!. (more...)
