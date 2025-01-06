Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 6, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 6, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

Dance Into 2025 With Advice From Your Favorite Broadway Shows

by A.A. Cristi

2025 is officially here! As we head into the new year, we here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes it takes a little inspo to help pull us out of the doldrums of the post-holiday slump and launch us into the future!

Meet the Cast of ENGLISH, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Sanaz Toossi's English, directed by Knud Adams, is officially coming to Broadway, beginning previews tonight. Meet the cast of English here!. (more...)

Best Broadway Shows in 2025- What's Coming!

by Sidney Paterra

2025 is here at last, and all eyes are already on the lineup for the new Broadway season! Many Broadway productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2025.

BLUE MAN GROUP Co-Founders To Join NY Production For Final Performances

by A.A. Cristi

Blue Man Group will conclude its history-making residency in New York City next month. As part of the farewell celebration, Blue Man Group co-founders Chris Wink, Matt Goldman, and Phil Stanton will return to the stage as Blue Men for two special performances.. (more...)

WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, and More Top 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Longlist

by Stephi Wild

The longlist has been announced for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, which includes the films that will advance to the nominating stage of voting. Wicked is listed in 10 categories, including for Best Film.. (more...)

Patti LuPone Joins AND JUST LIKE THAT Season 3

by Josh Sharpe

Michael Patrick King, executive producer of the Max series And Just Like That, has revealed that Patti LuPone will be appearing in the forthcoming third season of the revival.. (more...)

Megan Hilty & Kristin Chenoweth Want the 'Real Housewives of Broadway'

by Michael Major

While appearing on a recent episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Death Becomes Her star Megan Hilty pitched the Real Housewives of Broadway to host and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.. (more...)

Greg Hildreth Will Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Greg Hildreth will join the Broadway cast of Chicago in the role of 'Amos', beginning Monday, January 6, 2025 at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Video: Kit Connor Talks Returning to Stage Roots in ROMEO + JULIET

by Josh Sharpe

On a recent visit to CBS Mornings, Romeo + Juliet star Kit Connor discussed the new production, explaining how he was excited to return to his stage roots and put his own spin on the iconic Shakespeare character. Watch the interview now!. (more...)

