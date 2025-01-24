Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 24, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet:

Friday, January 24

Redwood begins previews on Broadway

WICKED Movie, Colman Domingo, & More Nominated For Oscars - Full List of Nominations

by Josh Sharpe

The nominations for the 97th Oscars have been announced. Academy Award nominees include Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Colman Domingo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, and more. Check out the full list of nominations! . (more...)

Video: Michael Mayer Is Digging Into a New Kind of AIDA at the Met

by Joey Mervis

Tony winner Michael Mayer grew up with a fascination for ancient Egypt, and it's an interest he is putting to good use this winter. Following his acclaimed work just last year on Broadway's Swept Away, Mayer has moved uptown to bring new life to Verdi's Aida at the Metropolitan Opera.

Taurean Everett Shares the Scoop From Backstage at DEATH BECOMES HER

by Stephi Wild

In this edition, we catch up with Taurean Everett, who is appearing in Death Becomes Her. Below, he takes us backstage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (with photos by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski) to share some of his favorite backstage routines, moments, must-haves and more.

Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, and Joy Woods Join TRISHA PAYTAS' BIG BROADWAY DREAM

by Stephi Wild

The complete cast, creative team, and special guest line up has been announced for Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream. Learn more about the upcoming performance and its stars here!. (more...)

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Adds Florencia Cuenca, Shelby Acosta And More To Broadway Cast

by A.A. Cristi

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has announced additional casting for its Broadway run. Find out who will join previously announced Tatianna Córdoba and Justina Machado in the new musical. . (more...)

Which Shows are Newly Available for Licensing?

by Sidney Paterra

What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)

REDWOOD Will Offer Lottery and Rush Tickets

by Stephi Wild

Ahead of its first performance on Broadway, lottery and rush ticket policies have been announced for the new musical Redwood, starring Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel.. (more...) Alaska Thunderf*ck Will Return to DRAG: THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Alaska Thunderf*ck is set to return to the cast of DRAG: The Musical, in the role of Kitty Galloway. The production has also extended its run, with tickets available through June 1, 2025.. (more...)

Video: Hugh Jackman Performs LES MISERABLES in Rehearsal For Radio City Concerts

by Stephi Wild

Ahead of his upcoming run of performances at Radio City Music Hall, Hugh Jackman is giving fans a peek inside rehearsal. Check out a video of him rehearsing Valjean's Soliloquy from Les Miserables!. (more...)

Daveed Diggs

Other birthdays on this date include:

Carrie Coon

Frankie J. Grande

Sarah Ruhl

Neil Diamond

