REDWOOD Will Offer Lottery and Rush Tickets

Ahead of its first performance on Broadway, lottery and rush ticket policies have been announced for the new musical Redwood, starring Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood begins preview performances tomorrow, January 24, 2025 ahead of an official opening night set for February 13, 2025.

Digital Lottery Details

Redwood will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct with a limited number of $49 tickets available for each performance. The lottery will open at 10 AM ET the day before each performance and close at 4 PM ET that same day. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/redwood-ny/.

In-Person Rush Details

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the time of box opening each day for $44.00 each, based on availability, on a first-come first-served basis. Patrons may purchase one or two total tickets. The Nederlander Theatre box office (208 W 41st St, between 7th & 8th Ave) will be open 10 AM ET to 8 PM ET Monday through Saturday. Beginning February 2, the box office will be open from 11 AM ET to 5 PM ET on Sundays.

General tickets (starting at $79.00) for Redwood are available now online, or in person at the box office of the Nederlander Theatre.

About REDWOOD

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Idina Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

In addition to Menzel, the cast of Redwood includes Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), and Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX), with Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), Bradley Dean (The Last Ship), Veronica Otim (& Juliet) and Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen).

Redwood is produced on Broadway by Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan and Loudmouth Media. The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Jennifer Weber (Dream Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Kenneth Ferrone is Associate Director and Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.

Redwood was co-conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions from Menzel. The musical was originally developed and produced by La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director), where it premiered in 2024 and played a sold-out run.