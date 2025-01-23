Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, and Joy Woods Join TRISHA PAYTAS' BIG BROADWAY DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The complete cast, creative team, and special guest line up has been announced for Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream. In addition to the Broadway debut of viral internet sensation, Trisha Paytas, the one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza will feature special guest appearances and performances from Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Once Upon a Mattress), Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Parade), Broadway breakout star Joy Woods (Gypsy), Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler (Romeo + Juliet).

The cast will feature an ensemble lead by Amber Ardolino and featuring Morgan Bryant, Beau Harmon, Joshua Dawson, Lena Matthews, Jimena Flores Sanchez, and Michael Santomassimo.

Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream will take place at Broadway’s St. James Theatre on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8:00pm ET and livestreamed on StagePilot. Tickets for the livestream are available at www.TrishaOnBroadway.com.

As previously announced, Trisha Paytas’s Big Broadway Dream will be directed by Skylar Fox and choreographed by Sarah Meahl. ShowTown Theatricals / Samuel Dallas will serve as General Manager and Juniper Street Productions will serve as Production Manager.

Newly announced, the creative team will also feature Kelsey Fox & Simon Henriques (additional material by), Joriah Kwame (composer), Caite Hevner (production design), Sarafina Bush (costume design), Cory Pattak (lighting design) Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Michael Aarons (music coordinator) and Patrick Sulken (music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements). Fatimah Amill will serve as Production Stage Manager.

All net proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund in their work to help those in need in the entertainment industry who were displaced or lost their homes due to the California wildfires.

Trisha sold out Broadway’s St. James Theatre in five minutes, but we held the entire front row for her biggest fans! Enter the Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream Front Row Sweepstakes for the chance to win a free pair of front row tickets to the show on Monday, February 3rd at 8pm and see Trisha's dream come true before your very eyes.

To enter, visit https://givebutter.com/TrishaSweepstakes and make a gift of $5-$25 - the bigger the gift, the more entries into the Sweepstakes you will receive.

To enter without making a gift, send an original piece of Trisha Paytas Broadway fan art to the address listed on the above Sweepstakes webpage. The Sweepstakes ends on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET. Winners will be selected and contacted on or about Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream Front Row Sweepstakes is subject to full official rules available at https://givebutter.com/TrishaSweepstakes.

Trisha Paytas is a singer, performer, podcaster, and YouTube legend with over twenty million followers, but also? She’s just like you… because she has always dreamed of being on Broadway.

Now, Trisha is going to get their one-in-a-million shot to make their dream a reality, all in support of the Entertainment Community Fund. Come for the epic musical numbers, surprise special guests, and maybe even Broadway's first live mukbang (look it up, Broadway League) but stay to celebrate big dreams and the wild, winding roads we take to make them real.

Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream could be the night Broadway’s biggest fan becomes its brightest star. Let’s make a dream meme come true.

Additional staff for Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream includes John Carpentier (Assistant Stage Manager), Maya Quetzali Gonzalez (Associate Director), Michael Milkanin (Assistant Choreographer), Carianne Older (Key Art), Eric Emch (Graphic Designer), Alan Koolik (Ticketing Consultant) Andrew Patino (Videographer), Austin Spero (Social Media), DKC/O&M (Press Representative), and Our Time Influence (Influencer Strategy).

Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream is produced by Kobi Kassal (Editor-in-Chief, Theatrely) and Benson Drive Productions (George Strus, CEO) in association with Carson Gleberman and Caitlin Berg. The production is fiscally sponsored by Producer Hub.