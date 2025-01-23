Taurean Everett Shares the Scoop From Backstage at DEATH BECOMES HER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Taurean Everett, who is appearing in Death Becomes Her. Below, he takes us backstage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (with photos by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski) to share some of his favorite backstage routines, moments, must-haves and more.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

After signing in at the callboard and checking for any new information, I make the long, treacherous, unending ascent up the stairs to my dressing room on the 5th Floor, breathlessly greeting people along the way, to drop my things and begin my make-up process!

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Before I go on stage, I always take a quiet moment to affirm myself. Then, if it's a scene I’m preparing to do, I will recite the script/my lines very quickly. If it’s choreography I’m preparing for, I try to engage every large muscle group, as well as my core, so I can stay centered!

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

They say “you are what you eat” so how I’m not a sour neon gummy worm already is beyond me. Please send more.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Before every show as I prepare to head down to the stage, I lightly spray my face with hairspray to really set and seal the mug, then I’ll look into the mirror and say with a sassy snap “Honestly….werk.” My dressing room mates have adopted the phrase now!

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

A fan, towels, photos of friends and family, a phone charger, and of course mascara.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

There is a wonderfully campy, yet highly impressive, slow-motion scene where Madeline Ashton falls down the stairs. It’s truly so fun to watch, and the music we sing offstage while it’s happening is really fun too!

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

I don’t know that there has been a singular favorite moment... however, being that there is very, very little space backstage at the Lunt, I’ve really enjoyed settling into the choreography of our backstage traffic with the cast and crew. You get to connect and create fun moments and make jokes with so many different people that you otherwise might not see during the course of a show. It helps to create a fun bonding dynamic between all of the departments!

Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Cher Show, Miss Saigon, Mamma Mia! National Tour/Regional: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Swept Away (Arena Stage/Berkeley Rep). Film/TV: “Project Runway” (S18) and “All-Stars” (Model), “The Amber Ruffin Show” (featured performer, Peacock/NBCUniversal). 2023 Wichita State University College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame Inductee. So much gratitude to Gattelli, Tazewell, and the entire team. Thank you to Dustin and Marc at Daniel Hoff Agency, and, finally, so much love to all my peoples for supporting and holding me down.

About Death Becomes Her

Based on the iconic 1992 film, Death Becomes Her is Broadway's new laugh-out-loud musical comedy. The acclaimed new musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.