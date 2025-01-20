Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 20, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility For SUNSET BOULEVARD, GYPSY, and More
Video: Erika Jayne Is Coming Back to Broadway in CHICAGO
Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Centennial Celebration Gala
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
by BWW Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! The 2024 Regional Awards honour regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024.. (more...)
Photos: Jessica Vosk and the Cast of HELL'S KITCHEN in All New Photos
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released from the new musical HELL’S KITCHEN, currently playing at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, which now features Jessica Vosk.
THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Feature New Orchestrations From Jason Robert Brown
by Stephi Wild
The music team and orchestra have been announced for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS.. (more...)
Kevin Del Aguila, Isabelle McCalla, Javier Muñoz & More Join SCHMIGADOON World Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere Broadway Center Stage production of Schmigadoon! based on the Emmy Award–winning Apple Original series. Learn more!. (more...)
Lea DeLaria and Andrew Keenan-Bolger Join the Cast of TITANIQUE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lea DeLaria and Andrew Keenan-Bolger will be joining Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
John Tartaglia, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Rob Ruggiero & More Join The Muny 107th Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Muny has revealed the teams of directors, choreographers, music directors and lead designers whose creative visions will bring the theatre’s bold 2025 season to life. Learn more about the upcoming season! . (more...)
Video: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo Talk MACBETH Ahead of Cinema Screening
by Stephi Wild
An all new video Q&A has been released featuring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, the stars of the critically-acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Macbeth. Check out the Q&A video here!. (more...)
Other birthdays on this date include:
Rainn Wilson
Questlove
Ken Page
