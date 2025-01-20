Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 20, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 20, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet: Thursday, January 23

English opens on Broadway

Friday, January 24

Redwood begins preview on Broadway

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility For SUNSET BOULEVARD, GYPSY, and More

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of 11 Broadway productions for the 2024-2025 season. Learn more about the deciisions made for Sunset Blvd.; A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical; Maybe Happy Ending; Tammy Faye; Elf; Swept Away; Death Becomes Her; Cult of Love; Eureka Day; Gypsy; and All In.. (more...)

Video: Erika Jayne Is Coming Back to Broadway in CHICAGO

by Joey Mervis

Erika is Chicago's next Roxie Hart, reprising the role she made her Broadway debut playing in 2020. That run, unfortunately, was cut short by the COVID pandemic. This time around, she admits, the experience is even sweeter.

Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Centennial Celebration Gala

by Bruce Glikas

This month, The Great Gatsby on Broadway kicked off the Centennial Celebration of the timeless and enduring novel, with a grand soiree in true Jay Gatsby fashion. On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the musical hosted a benefit in partnership with The New York Public Library, honoring the 100th Anniversary of the novel’s publishing in 1925. See photos here!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

by BWW Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! The 2024 Regional Awards honour regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024.. (more...)

Photos: Jessica Vosk and the Cast of HELL'S KITCHEN in All New Photos

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released from the new musical HELL’S KITCHEN, currently playing at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre, which now features Jessica Vosk.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Feature New Orchestrations From Jason Robert Brown

by Stephi Wild

The music team and orchestra have been announced for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS.. (more...)

Kevin Del Aguila, Isabelle McCalla, Javier Muñoz & More Join SCHMIGADOON World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere Broadway Center Stage production of Schmigadoon! based on the Emmy Award–winning Apple Original series. Learn more!. (more...)

Lea DeLaria and Andrew Keenan-Bolger Join the Cast of TITANIQUE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lea DeLaria and Andrew Keenan-Bolger will be joining Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square! Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York City Center has revealed that Greg Hildreth will be replacing Taran Killam in the role of Officer Lockstock in the Encores! production of Urinetown. Learn more about the production and see additional casting updates.. ( more...

John Tartaglia, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Rob Ruggiero & More Join The Muny 107th Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Muny has revealed the teams of directors, choreographers, music directors and lead designers whose creative visions will bring the theatre’s bold 2025 season to life. Learn more about the upcoming season! . (more...)

Video: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo Talk MACBETH Ahead of Cinema Screening

by Stephi Wild

An all new video Q&A has been released featuring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, the stars of the critically-acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Macbeth. Check out the Q&A video here!. (more...)

Thomas Kail

Other birthdays on this date include:

Rainn Wilson

Questlove

Ken Page

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!