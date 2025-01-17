Video: Erika Jayne Is Coming Back to Broadway in CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



5 years later... Erika Jayne is back! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, triple-threat Erika Jayne, known best as a cast member of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, returns to the Ambassador Theatre stage this winter.

Erika is Chicago's next Roxie Hart, reprising the role she made her Broadway debut playing in 2020. That run, unfortunately, was cut short by the COVID pandemic. This time around, she admits, the experience is even sweeter.

"I wanted to bring authenticity [to my Roxie]," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a break from rehearsals. "The first time around, life was different. Five years later, there are some lines that I deliver that could not be more true- that life has handed me. Roxie is a survivor and I'm a survivor! I think that you can feel that. The audience feels that."

Being on Broadway is not a opportunity she is taking for granted. "The privilege of being on Broadway, as a kid growing up in musical theatre... this was the ultimate dream!"

Watch in this video as she chats more about everything Roxie Hart!