THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Feature New Orchestrations From Jason Robert Brown

The production will  feature music direction by Tom Murray and music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.

By: Jan. 17, 2025
THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Feature New Orchestrations From Jason Robert Brown Image
The music team and orchestra have been announced for the  first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS. The production will  feature music direction by Tom Murray, music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi and brand-new orchestrations by Jason  Robert Brown.  

On the new orchestrations, Jason Robert Brown said they “will honor the intimacy and emotion of the score while also  bringing a soaring new energy and power to match the greater panorama of a Broadway stage.”  

The 9-person orchestra will be led by conductor Paul Mutzabaugh (also on the piano/keyboard) and feature Fung Chern  Hwei (violin/concertmaster), Maria Im (violin), Adda Kridler (violin/viola), Ken James Kubota (cello), Zachary Brown (cello), Hidayat Honari (guitar), Julia Adamy (bass), and Jamie Eblen (drums/percussion/celeste). 

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will star Grammy and Golden Globe Award  nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees  Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn costume design by Tony Award winner  Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by  Academy Award winner Mia Neal, and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy  Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.  

THE LAST FIVE YEARS will begin performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for  a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of  love over the course of five years. The musical explores  whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge. 

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is produced on Broadway by Seaview, ATG Productions and The Season.  




