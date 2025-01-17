Lea DeLaria and Andrew Keenan-Bolger Join the Cast of TITANIQUE

They join previously announced Cassadee Pope and Kyle Ramar Freeman.
New cast members will be joining Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square! Drama League Award-nominated Broadway favorite Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Newsies) will step into the role of Victor Garber/Luigi starting Tuesday, January 21, and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor/comedian Lea DeLaria (POTUS, “Orange is the New Black”) will take on the role of Ruth Dewitt Bukater starting February 4. They join previously-announced new shipmates, Grammy nominee & winner of NBC’s “The Voice” Cassadee Pope, who starts performances as Rose this Saturday, January 18, and Kyle Ramar Freeman, who took over the role of The Iceberg on January 9, 2025.
The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, continues its splash-hit, extended run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square, where it recently celebrated its 1,000th performance in December. Keenan-Bolger, DeLaria, Pope and Freeman join a stellar cast led by Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show) as Céline Dion, alongside Screen Actors Guild nominee Max Jenkins (“Dead To Me,” “The Mysteries of Laura”) as Jack Dawson, Callum Francis (Kinky Boots, Phantom) as Cal, Drama Desk Award nominee Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Terrence Williams Jr. On February 4, Jamir Brown joins the ensemble as a background vocalist.
All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.
Co-written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022, and won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical. In September 2024, Titanique voyaged into international waters, with its Australian premiere at The Grand Electric in Sydney, which was soon followed by the Canadian premiere in Montréal (24 km from Céline Dion’s hometown of Charlemagne!) at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts in November, and Toronto’s CAA Theatre from in December. A London production, co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison, opened to rave reviews this month at The Criterion Theatre in the West End, and the musical’s Paris debut is set for April 2025at the Lido Theatre.
Titanique is directed by Tye Blue, and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.