Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 15, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, January 19

R+J closes on Broadway

Our Town closes on Broadway

Gracie Lawrence & Emily Bergl Join Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that JUST IN TIME, starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin, has found its supporting cast. Find out who will join the Tony winner in the new production!. (more...)

Exclusive: Tour Backstage at THE GREAT GATSBY with Paul Tate dePoo III

by Joey Mervis

Creating the world of a Broadway musical is no easy task. In fact, audiences at the Broadway Theatre can expect a whopping 53 visual scene changes during every performance of The Great Gatsby. The environments of East Egg, West Egg, and Jazz Age New York City are brought to life through the genius of Paul Tate DePoo III, who won a Dram Desk Award last year for his scenic and projection designs.

Lucas Hallauer Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour as Marty McFly

by Stephi Wild

Lucas Hallauer will assume the role of Marty McFly in the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical in Denver, CO. Caden Brauch will play his final tour performance as Marty McFly in Denver.. (more...)

Susan Lucci, Gina Gershon & More Join Joy Behar's MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Additional cast members are joining the world premiere of MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, a new show by comedy maven Joy Behar Off-Broadway. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

A World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2025 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ogunquit Playhouse has unveiled their 93rd season, featuring a world premiere production, Guys and Dolls, and much more. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Photos: Further Look Inside Rehearsals For RICHARD II Starring Jonathan Bailey

by Stephi Wild

London Theatre Company has released new photos from the Richard II rehearsal room, starring Jonathan Bailey and directed by Nicholas Hytner. Check out the new photos here!. (more...)

Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen Tie the Knot

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld congratulates actors Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen on their marriage! The pair appeared in the off-Broadway production of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, and made their red carpet debut together as a couple in 2022 at the Tony Awards. . (more...)

Dramatists Play Service Acquires Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dramatists Play Service has added Just for Us, the award-winning solo show by writer-performer Alex Edelman, to its catalog. Learn more about Just For Us! . (more...)

Video: Watch Krysta Rodriguez In a New SMASH Promo

by Michael Major

Watch a first look at Krysta Rodriguez in Smash on Broadway! "Meet the book writer and lyricist of BOMBSHELL," the caption reads. "She’s… a little on edge!" Joining Rodriguez in the new musical will be Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin, and more!

Bianca Marroquin

Other birthdays on this date include:

Jerry Mitchell

Andrea Martin

