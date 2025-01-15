Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 15, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/12/25 - ALL IN Cracks Top Grossing Shows for the First Time
Gracie Lawrence & Emily Bergl Join Jonathan Groff in JUST IN TIME
Exclusive: Tour Backstage at THE GREAT GATSBY with Paul Tate dePoo III
Lucas Hallauer Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour as Marty McFly
by Stephi Wild
Lucas Hallauer will assume the role of Marty McFly in the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical in Denver, CO. Caden Brauch will play his final tour performance as Marty McFly in Denver.. (more...)
Susan Lucci, Gina Gershon & More Join Joy Behar's MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional cast members are joining the world premiere of MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND, a new show by comedy maven Joy Behar Off-Broadway. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
A World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2025 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has unveiled their 93rd season, featuring a world premiere production, Guys and Dolls, and much more. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Photos: Further Look Inside Rehearsals For RICHARD II Starring Jonathan Bailey
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released new photos from the Richard II rehearsal room, starring Jonathan Bailey and directed by Nicholas Hytner. Check out the new photos here!. (more...)
Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen Tie the Knot
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld congratulates actors Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen on their marriage! The pair appeared in the off-Broadway production of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, and made their red carpet debut together as a couple in 2022 at the Tony Awards. . (more...)
Dramatists Play Service Acquires Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dramatists Play Service has added Just for Us, the award-winning solo show by writer-performer Alex Edelman, to its catalog. Learn more about Just For Us! . (more...)
Video: Watch Krysta Rodriguez In a New SMASH Promo
by Michael Major
Watch a first look at Krysta Rodriguez in Smash on Broadway! "Meet the book writer and lyricist of BOMBSHELL," the caption reads. "She’s… a little on edge!" Joining Rodriguez in the new musical will be Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin, and more!
Bianca Marroquin
Other birthdays on this date include:
Jerry Mitchell
Andrea Martin
"I got life!"
- Hair
