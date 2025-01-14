Dramatists Play Service Acquires Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dramatists Play Service has added Just for Us, the award-winning solo show by writer-performer Alex Edelman, to its catalog.

Just for Us offers a brilliant, thought-provoking blend of comedy and storytelling. Drawing on Edelman's own experiences, the play dives into themes of identity, antisemitism, and the pursuit of connection in a fractured world. From uproarious anecdotes to introspective moments, the play delivers a signature wit with both current and timeless insights, making it a unique theatrical experience for any actor to embody and perform on stage.

"Theatre thrives on authenticity, and Alex Edelman's Just for Us embodies that with every laugh and every moment of reflection," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "It is a masterful combination of humor and heart that makes audiences feel both entertained and deeply seen." Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer, adds, "We are honored that Alex has entrusted Dramatists Play Service with bringing Just for Us to theatres across the country. It's a show that is sure to resonate for years to come."

After premiering Off-Broadway to critical acclaim, Just for Us enjoyed multiple extended runs and eventually made a triumphant transfer to Broadway, earning widespread praise for its sharp humor and emotional depth. The Broadway production, featuring Edelman, was also distributed as an HBO Original comedy special, which aired on Max in April 2024. The special earned Edelman a 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Reviewers have celebrated the stage production of Just for Us for its seamless blend of comedy and commentary. Read the reviews for the Broadway production HERE!