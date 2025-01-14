Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen Tie the Knot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld congratulates actors Jennifer Damiano and Michael Zegen on their marriage! The couple recently tied the knot this past weekend, People reports.

The pair appeared together in the off-Broadway production of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice in 2020, and made their red carpet debut together as a couple in 2022 at the Tony Awards.

Damiano took to Instagram to share a photo of the happy couple with the caption, "The Zegens."

Jennifer Damiano received a Tony Award nomination for creating the role of “Natalie” in the critically acclaimed Broadway production, Next To Normal. She returned to Broadway as the original “Mary Jane Watson” in Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark, with music and lyrics by U2, and starred in the Off-Broadway musical, Venice, at The Public Theatre. At 15 years old, Jennifer made her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and was the youngest member of the original cast. Jennifer also appeared in the independent film, American Dresser, as well as the indie features Outliving Emily and B-Side, as well as Fourth Man Out. Most recently, she appeared Off-Broadway in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice as well as Black No More.

Michael Zegen is best known for his roles in the television series Rescue Me (2004–2011), Boardwalk Empire (2011–2014), and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017–2023). However, he also has several stage credits to his name, including the Broadway productions of Trouble in Mind and A View From the Bridge. His Off-Broadway credits include Bad Jews, Volpone, and The Spoils.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas