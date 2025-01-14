A World Premiere & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ogunquit Playhouse has unveiled their 93rd season. The 2025 season will begin with a new staging of Come From Away (May 15 – June 14), followed by Guys and Dolls (June 19 – July 19), a brand-new reimagining of High Society with Cole Porter’s timeless tunes (July 24 – August 23), the World Premiere new musical When Elvis Met The Beatles (August 28 – September 27), and Titanic The Musical (October 2 – November 2).



“This is my 20th season and I could not be more thrilled going into another excellent Summer featuring beloved shows and a new work,” said Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney. “We begin in May with the incredible Come From Away in an all new staging. June brings the loveable classic Guys and Dolls which is sure to have us all rockin’ the boat! That’s followed in July by a reimagining of High Society, featuring Cole Porter’s timeless tunes. August brings a World Premiere musical to captivate audiences as we learn what happened on the night When Elvis Met the Beatles. And we finish out the season in October with the sweeping epic musical Titanic.”



To celebrate Artistic Director Bradford Kenney’s 20th anniversary, The Playhouse is hosting a gala fundraiser in August featuring legendary Broadway talent. More details will be forthcoming at a later date.



“On the heels of our best season to date, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to our space and create fantastic new memories with them this Summer,” said Managing Director Deborah Warren. “2024 was our highest grossing season in our 93 years and we’re so grateful to our audiences for supporting the work we’re bringing to Southern Maine.”



Details for the 2025 season are as follows:



A New Staging of

Come From Away

Thursday, May 15, 2025 – Saturday, June 14, 2025

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein



Come From Away transports you into the lives of 7,000 stranded passengers and the inhabitants of the unlikely Newfoundland town that welcomed them. Cultures clash and nerves run high, but uneasiness turns to trust, and gratitude grows into enduring friendships through this vibrant musical score. On 9/11 the world stopped and a day later their stories moved us all. Come From Away features Orchestrations by August Eriksmoe and Arrangements by Ian Eisnendrath.



Guys and Dolls

Thursday, June 19, 2025 – Saturday, July 19, 2025

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

Based on The Idyll of Sarah Brown and characters by Damon Runyon



Often called Broadway’s perfect musical, this Tony Award-winner finds big-time high roller Sky Masterson gambling everything he’s got to make reluctant Salvation Army reformer Miss Sarah Brown fall in love with him. Featuring such memorable tunes as “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Luck Be a Lady,” Guys and Dolls is guaranteed to charm audiences of all ages.



A Reimagining of

High Society

Thursday, July 24, 2025 – Saturday, August 23, 2025

Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter

Book by Arthur Kopit

Additional Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Based on the play The Philadelphia Story by Philip Barry

Also based on the Turner Entertainment Co. motion picture High Society



High Society, the new Broadway musical, takes Philip Barry's beloved comedy The Philadelphia Story and weaves in the sophisticated elegance of Cole Porter’s music. Centered on the taming of a brazen young aristocrat, the characters made famous by Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and Jimmy Stewart in George Kukor’s Oscar-winning 1940 film were given new life in 1956 by Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra in the musical adaptation. “Sparkling, fresh, and brilliant entertainment.” –The Daily Mirror (UK)





The World Premiere of

When Elvis Met the Beatles

Thursday, August 28, 2025 – Saturday, September 27, 2025

By Colin Carberry and Glenn Patterson

Featuring Many of the Greatest Hits of Elvis and the Beatles



The clock struck 11 PM at Elvis Presley’s Los Angeles mansion. Under the glow of red and blue lights, The Beatles stepped into a room that seemed to echo the future of music—a jukebox, crescent couch, and a bar set the stage. Elvis stood at the center, ready for the convergence of two worlds. That night, rock ‘n’ roll royalty sealed its legacy.



Titanic

The Musical

Thursday, October 2, 2025 – Sunday, November 2, 2025

Story and Book by Peter Stone

Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston



Titanic is an emotionally stirring and unforgettable voyage through the final days on this “ship of dreams.” The real stories of immigrants and the privileged class entwine through a lush musical experience that garnered five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and stole the hearts of audiences.

