Lucas Hallauer Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour as Marty McFly

Lucas Hallauer will assume the role of Marty McFly in the North American Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical starting January 28 in Denver, CO. Caden Brauch will play his final tour performance as Marty McFly in Denver on January 26 before taking over the role on London's West End starting February 10. Samuel Gerber, from the original Broadway cast, will join the tour as a swing. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is currently on tour across North America with announced destinations listed at BackToTheFutureMusical.com.

As of January 28, the tour will feature Don Stephenson as Doc Brown, Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly, Mike Bindeman as George McFly, Zan Berube as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Ethan Rogers as Biff Tannen, and Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland. Rounding out the company are Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Samuel Gerber, Laura Sky Herman, Dan Horn, Will Jewett, Ben Lanham, Kiara Lee, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart, and Ross Thompson.

Today also marks the launch of a global search to find the next Marty McFly to star in one of the respective productions around the world. Auditions can be submitted online via social media platforms, and a breakdown of the casting call can be found here.

The nostalgia-rich Broadway production had an impressive 18-month run at the Winter Garden from August 3, 2023, through January 5, 2025. That production is moving to Germany in the 2025-2026 season for an open-ended run with more territories to be announced soon. Now in its fourth year in London's West End, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will open four productions in major markets in the next 18 months including Germany, Japan and recently announced an 8-year deal with Royal Caribbean to play the musical in its full physical form on Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world.

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opened in London on September 13, 2021, has been seen by more than 1,600,000 people to date, and broken multiple Adelphi Theatre box office records. The production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020.

The hit Broadway and West End show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film brings the cinematic classic to the stage. Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, and casting by Tara Rubin. Bespoke Theatricals serves as General Manager.

The Original Cast Recording of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is available now from Sony Masterworks Broadway in all formats, including vinyl. (https://soundtracks.lnk.to/BTTFAlbum) A deluxe 2-disc edition of the Original Cast Recording featuring never heard before demos of the songs from the musical was released by Sony Masterworks Broadway on June 30, 2023. In celebration of last year's Back to the Future Day, Sony Masterworks Broadway released a Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording both digitally and as a 2-CD set. Available everywhere now, the Deluxe Edition includes 13 never-before-heard demos, alternate and early versions of many of the show's major numbers, most performed by Glen Ballard himself.

A 240-page hardcover book, Creating Back to the Future The Musical by Michael Klastorin, the official behind-the-scenes companion to the stage musical adaptation of Back to the Future, published by Abrams Books, was released July 3, 2023, and is available at abramsbooks.com.

Back to the Future the film was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr. Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).