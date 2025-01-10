Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Daniel Breaker & Merle Dandridge Will Join HADESTOWN on Broadway
Andy Mientus, Adam Chanler-Berat, and More Will Lead THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT
WICKED Movie Makes Record-Breaking $70 Million with Digital Release
Poll: Will Congestion Pricing Affect Your Travel Into The City?
by BWW Polls
As New York City prepares to implement Congestion Pricing on Sunday, January 5 - with a reduced daytime E-ZPass toll of $9 (down from the originally proposed $15) - we want to know how BroadwayWorld readers feel the new policy will affect their trips into Manhattan.. (more...)
Jeanine Tesori's GROUNDED Sets GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET Airing
by Josh Sharpe
PBS has set the premiere of Jeanine Tesori’s powerful new opera Grounded as part of their Great Performances at the Met series. Based on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play and featuring mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo, Grounded will air Friday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.. (more...)
Imelda Staunton and Daughter Bessie Carter Will Lead MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION
by Stephi Wild
Mother and daughter Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter will appear onstage together for the first time as Mrs Kitty Warren and Vivie Warren in a new production of George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession.. (more...)
Video: Pamela Anderson's CHICAGO Run Helped Prepare Her for THE LAST SHOWGIRL
by Josh Sharpe
On an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pamela Anderson shared how her run as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago prepared her for her role in the new film The Last Showgirl. Watch the interview now!. (more...)
