Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 10, 2025

Daniel Breaker & Merle Dandridge Will Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

by Joshua Wright

Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker and BAFTA winner and SAG Award and Grammy Award nominee Merle Dandridge will join the cast of the Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown, on Broadway beginning Tuesday, February 18, 2025.. (more...)

Andy Mientus, Adam Chanler-Berat, and More Will Lead THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

by Stephi Wild

Casting has been set for the world premiere of The Jonathan Larson Project, a new musical that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died.. (more...)

WICKED Movie Makes Record-Breaking $70 Million with Digital Release

by Josh Sharpe

Even at home, the Wicked movie continues to break records. Since its debut on digital platforms December 31, the blockbuster film has made a whopping $70 million from audiences viewing the film outside of the theater, Deadline reports. The film made $26 million of that number on the first day alone.

Poll: Will Congestion Pricing Affect Your Travel Into The City?

by BWW Polls

As New York City prepares to implement Congestion Pricing on Sunday, January 5 - with a reduced daytime E-ZPass toll of $9 (down from the originally proposed $15) - we want to know how BroadwayWorld readers feel the new policy will affect their trips into Manhattan.. (more...)

Jeanine Tesori's GROUNDED Sets GREAT PERFORMANCES AT THE MET Airing

by Josh Sharpe

PBS has set the premiere of Jeanine Tesori’s powerful new opera Grounded as part of their Great Performances at the Met series. Based on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play and featuring mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo, Grounded will air Friday, March 21, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.. (more...)

Imelda Staunton and Daughter Bessie Carter Will Lead MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION

by Stephi Wild

Mother and daughter Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter will appear onstage together for the first time as Mrs Kitty Warren and Vivie Warren in a new production of George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession.. (more...)

Video: Pamela Anderson's CHICAGO Run Helped Prepare Her for THE LAST SHOWGIRL

by Josh Sharpe

On an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pamela Anderson shared how her run as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago prepared her for her role in the new film The Last Showgirl. Watch the interview now!. (more...)

