Video: Pamela Anderson's CHICAGO Run Helped Prepare Her for THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Pamela Anderson is earning acclaim for her role in The Last Showgirl, including Golden Globe and SAG nominations. However, this isn't the first time in her career that she has leaned into singing and dancing for a performance.

In 2022, the Baywatch star starred in Chicago on Broadway, playing the demanding role of Roxie Hart for two months. In an appearance on Late Night, Anderson told Seth Meyers that she took "so much" from that experience to help prepare her for the new film.

"I was so afraid," she said of the Chicago role. "I didn't know if I could sing or dance or act on stage...I just dove into that and realized I can pretty much do anything if I can do this!" she explained. "It gave me some confidence going into this. It was really a warm-up." Watch the full interview with Anderson here.

The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Anderson as Shelly, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. The movie will be available in theaters nationwide beginning January 10, 2025.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. It is playing at the Ambassador Theatre on Broadway.