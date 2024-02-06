Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Tuesday, February 6

The cast of Water for Elephants on Broadway meets the press

Friday, February 9

The cast of Clue national tour meets the press

Saturday, February 10

The Notebook begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 11

How to Dance in Ohio closes on Broadway

Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles

by Nicole Rosky

John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt is back on Broadway! Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the revival here!

Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced for the newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY. Find out who is starring in the show here!. (more...)

Photos: New York City Center Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Celebrates Closing Night

by Bruce Glikas

New York City Center Encores! season kicked off with Once Upon a Mattress, which officially closed on February 4, 2024. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the show's final performance. Check out photos of the cast taking their final bows and celebrating at the after party.. (more...)

Photos: Danny Burstein, Michael R. Jackson And More Turn Out for the 2024 Kleban Prize Ceremony!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE ADDAMS FAMILY Concert, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage!

by Stephi Wild

All new rehearsal images have been released from The Addams Family live in concert, starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage. The Addams Family will play at the London Palladium from 12-13 February 2024. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Cara Delevingne Will Make Stage Debut in CABARET in the West End Alongside Luke Treadaway

by Stephi Wild

Actress and model Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in the West End! She will be joined by Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway in the role of The Emcee. The pair begin performances from 11 March 2024 until 1 June 2024.. (more...)

What Did Chita Rivera Think Was the Best Musical Number She Performed?

by Cara Joy David

It’s been almost a week, but I’m still having trouble processing the loss of Chita Rivera. I expected to see her onstage again. What always struck me about Rivera, the ultimate gypsy (a term she clung to after others eschewed it in the name of political correctness), is, even in later years, she still seemed like a dancer first, a star second.. (more...)

Video: Marc Shaiman Reacts to GRAMMY Win For SOME LIKE IT HOT

by Stephi Wild

Marc Shaiman took to social media to share a video of his reaction to winning the Grammy for Best Musical Theater album for the musical Some Like It Hot.. (more...)

Video: Chip Zien Gives Speech at HARMONY Closing Night Curtain Call

by Stephi Wild

Harmony officially concluded its run on Broadway on February 4. Producer Ken Davenport shared a video of the show's final curtain call, which included a speech by Chip Zien. Check out the video here!. (more...)

GREAT PERFORMANCES to Air Audra McDonald Concert, Public Theatre's HAMLET & More This Spring

by Michael Major

Audra McDonald's London Palladium Concert, The Public Theater’s production of Hamlet, Elton John And Bernie Taupin: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song concert special and a star-studded Rogers & Hammerstein celebration are coming to PBS. The specials will feature Ato Blankson-Wood, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace, and more.. (more...)

