Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 6, 2024

February 6, 2024
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway
Photos: New York City Center Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Celebrates Closing Night
Photos: Danny Burstein, Michael R. Jackson And More Turn Out for the 2024 Kleban Prize Ceremony!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE ADDAMS FAMILY Concert, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage!
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal images have been released from The Addams Family live in concert, starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage. The Addams Family will play at the London Palladium from 12-13 February 2024. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Cara Delevingne Will Make Stage Debut in CABARET in the West End Alongside Luke Treadaway
by Stephi Wild
Actress and model Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in the West End! She will be joined by Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway in the role of The Emcee. The pair begin performances from 11 March 2024 until 1 June 2024.. (more...)
What Did Chita Rivera Think Was the Best Musical Number She Performed?
by Cara Joy David
It’s been almost a week, but I’m still having trouble processing the loss of Chita Rivera. I expected to see her onstage again. What always struck me about Rivera, the ultimate gypsy (a term she clung to after others eschewed it in the name of political correctness), is, even in later years, she still seemed like a dancer first, a star second.. (more...)
Video: Marc Shaiman Reacts to GRAMMY Win For SOME LIKE IT HOT
by Stephi Wild
Marc Shaiman took to social media to share a video of his reaction to winning the Grammy for Best Musical Theater album for the musical Some Like It Hot.. (more...)
Video: Chip Zien Gives Speech at HARMONY Closing Night Curtain Call
by Stephi Wild
Harmony officially concluded its run on Broadway on February 4. Producer Ken Davenport shared a video of the show's final curtain call, which included a speech by Chip Zien. Check out the video here!. (more...)
GREAT PERFORMANCES to Air Audra McDonald Concert, Public Theatre's HAMLET & More This Spring
by Michael Major
Audra McDonald's London Palladium Concert, The Public Theater’s production of Hamlet, Elton John And Bernie Taupin: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song concert special and a star-studded Rogers & Hammerstein celebration are coming to PBS. The specials will feature Ato Blankson-Wood, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace, and more.. (more...)
