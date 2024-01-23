Video: Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway

Doubt: A Parable opens on February 29, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt is coming back to Broadway, and Roundabout Theatre Company has rounded up some heavy hitters for its return.

"[The revival] was an unexpected coming together of a lot of very talented people," Shanley told Richard Ridge. "Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber [together] is like watching King Kong and Godzilla fight it out over who's gonna wreck Tokyo!"

Joining Tyne Daly as “Sister Aloysius” and Liev Schreiber as “Father Brendan Flynn” are Obie & Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller” and Drama Desk & Lortel Award nominee Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.” 

In Doubt, Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the  Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the  charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how  much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep Doubts. 

"This is emotional because this will be the first show when we open as the Todd Haimes Theatre," added director Scott Ellis. "I feel so blessed that he knew this show, we agreed this was the show we were going to do before he passed. In a way it was the last show that he programmed. I means a lot to me on so many different levels."

Watch below as Scott, John and the rest of the company chat more about bringing this beloved play back to Broadway! 





