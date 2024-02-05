Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

Complete casting has been announced for the newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY. Preview performances will begin March 8, 2024 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with opening night on March 28, 2024.

Completing the cast are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender,Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.

They join previously announced Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conteas Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen, all reprising their roles from the sold-out, award-winning run at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago this summer.

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award®-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (book, direction) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend and book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, The Who’s TOMMY is directed by Des McAnuff.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

The Who’s TOMMY creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro (Into the Woods, Mrs. Doubtfire and Waitress); music supervision and additional arrangements by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys on Broadway, London and National Tour); music direction and additional orchestrations by Rick Fox (Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar); set design by David Korins (Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Here Lies Love ); projection design by Peter Nigrini (Here Lies Love, MJ and Dear Evan Hansen); costume design by Sarafina Bush (for colored girls..., Pass Over on Broadway); lighting design by Amanda Zieve (Broadway associate on Escape to Margaritaville and Allegiance); sound design by Gareth Owen (Back to the Future, & Juliet and MJ); and wig and hair design by Charles LaPointe (Hamilton, Beautiful). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Merri Sugarman, CSA. Additional Chicago Casting by Lauren Port, CSA and Rachael Jimenez, CSA. Tripp Phillips is the Production Stage Manager and Bespoke Theatricals is General Manager.

The Who’s TOMMY is produced on Broadway by Stephen Gabriel and Ira Pittelman. Co-Producers include Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Mary Maggio & Scott Abrams, Tom Tuft and Glenn Fuhrman, Batman Harris/Elliott Cornelious, Laura Matalon/Spencer Waller, Richard Winkler, Sheldon Stone, Firemused Productions/Stone Arch Theatricals, LeonoffFedermanWolofsky Productions/Koenigsberg Batchelder, Roy Putrino/Narang Moran, Aged in Wood/Lee Sachs, Paul and Margaret Liljenquist, Rich Martino, R and R Productions, Merrie Robin, O'Neill Snow, Nederlander Presentations, Jeffrey Seller, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Palomino Performing Arts, Wavelength Productions, Marla McNally Phillips, Robert Nederlander, Jr., Botwin Ignal Dawson, Jamie deRoy, Betsy Dollinger, Stacey Woolf Feinberg, Gold Weinstein, Tyce Green, Jenen Rubin, Jim Kierstead, Marco Santarelli, Nancy Timmers, Work Light Productions, Thomas B. McGrath, Olympus Theatricals, and Goodman Theatre.

The Goodman production of The Who’s TOMMY won 9 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, the most for any show this season, including Best Director for Des McAnuff and Best Production.

Pete Townshend’s prior awards for The Who’s TOMMY include a Grammy Award (1993) for the Original Broadway Cast Recording, Tony Award for Best Score (1993), Toronto’s Dora Mavor Moore Award (1995) and the UK’s Olivier Award (1997). For directing The Who’s TOMMY, Des McAnuff received previously, the Tony and Drama Desk Awards (1993), Toronto’s Dora Mavor Moore Award (1995) and the UK’s Olivier Award (1997).

BIOGRAPHIES:

Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy) appeared in The Goodman Theatre’s production of The Who’s Tommy this past Summer (Jeff Award for Performer in a Leading Role). Broadway Debut! Recently: Company 1st National Tour (Paul), The Band’s Visit National Tour (Haled) and world premiere of Martin Yousif Zebari's new play Layalina (Young Mazin/Yousif) at the Goodman. Regional highlights include Fun Home (Theaterworks, Hartford); West Side Story, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Shakespeare in Love (Hope Rep). Voice-Over/Film: Quiet Part Loud (Jordan Peele/Gimlet), The Ghost Light (Tiny Viking Productions). He holds a BFA from Ithaca College. Love to Mom, Baba, Driss, my team at BRS/Gage, and to this wonderful ensemble who quite literally hold me up every night. .ألف شكر @ali.louis

Alison Luff (Mrs. Walker) Broadway: Waitress (Jenna); Escape to Margaritaville (Rachel); Les Misérables (Fantine); Matilda (Ms. Honey); Ghost; Scandalous and Mamma Mia. National Tour: Wicked (Elphaba). Regional: Nell Gwynn (Folger Theatre, Helen Hayes Award for Best Actress in a Play). Mrs. Walker in The Who’s Tommy (The Goodman) TV: Currently starring in “Heels” (Starz); “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz); “New Amsterdam” (NBC) and “FBI” (CBS). Luff's band Big Sur Bound is available on all streaming platforms. @bigsurboundofficial @alisonLuff

Adam Jacobs (Captain Walker) originated the role of “Aladdin” in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway (Drama Desk & Grammy nomination). He was also seen on Broadway as “Simba” in The Lion King and “Marius" in Les Miserables. He has starred in 5 Broadway National Touring productions, and has performed with symphonies in Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and internationally in Vienna, Dubai, and Japan. Regionally, he’s starred in The King and I (Drury Lane), Zorro (Alliance Theatre- Suzi nomination), Something Rotten (Marriott Theatre). TV: Chicago Med, Soundtrack, The Bachelorette. Jacobs' soaring solo album, Right Where I Belong, features unique renditions of musical hits by legendary songwriter Alan Menken. @AdamJacobsNYC

John Ambrosino (Uncle Ernie) National Tours: Les Misérables (Bamatabois, u/s Thenardier) Las Vegas: Jersey Boys (Bob Crewe), Jersey Boys (Billy Dixon) Regional: The Who’s TOMMY at the Goodman Theater (Uncle Ernie); Company (Bobby), Into the Woods (Baker), On the Town (Gabey) at Lyric Stage Company; Rent (Mark) at New Repertory Theatre; Pageant (Miss Deep South) at Stoneham Theater Company; The Wild Party (Oscar D’Armano) at The Provincetown Theater. Producer of Trevor the musical, Writers Theater, Off Broadway and streaming on Disney +

Bobby Conte (Cousin Kevin) reprises his performance from The Goodman Theatre’s 30th anniversary production. Broadway: Company (dir. Marianne Elliott); A Bronx Tale (dirs. Robert De Niro & Jerry Zaks). Select theatre: 50th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass at the Kennedy Center; My Fair Lady (dir. Michael Arden); A Funny Thing… Forum (dir. Jessica Stone); Starting Here, Starting Now (dir. Richard Maltby, Jr.); world premiere of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors; three seasons at The Muny. Film/TV: If Beale Street Could Talk; Intervenors; “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; “Madam Secretary”; “The Code”. Solo album: Along the Way. Training: University of Michigan; RADA. @bobby_conte

Christina Sajous (Acid Queen) Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical; Spider Man: Turn off the Dark; American Idiot; Baby It’s You! and Tupac Shakur’s: Holler If Ya Hear Me. TV: “SpongeBob SquarePants Live on Stage!” as Sandy Cheeks (Nickelodeon); “Run the World” (Starz); “Kevin Can F Himself” (AMC); “Chicago Med” (NBC); “Blue Bloods” (CBS); “Jesus Christ Superstar Live” (NBC). Recently, she worked with director, Christopher Renshaw, as the Associate Director for the World Premier of A Wonderful World about Jazz Legend Louis Armstrong. Sajous attended NYU Tisch School of the Arts and the International Theatre Wing in Amsterdam. @csajous

HALEY GUSTAFSON (Sally Simpson/ Ensemble) Broadway debut! Regional: Tommy (Goodman), Cabaret (Porchlight Music Theater), Wizard of Oz (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre), and Lizzie (Southern Plains Productions). Film and TV: "Work in Progress" (Showtime) and "Soundtrack" (Netflix). She is represented by Stewart Talent. Love and endless gratitude to her friends, family, and especially, her parents.

Jeremiah Alsop he/him (Ensemble, Fight Captain; U/S Cousin Kevin) Broadway Debut! Chicago Theatre: Goodman, Drury Lane, Marriott, Kokandy. Regional: Portland Center Stage. Television: “Chicago Med” (NBC). Hugger+Lover represented by DDO. For little Miah and everyone who’s been along for the journey. Dreams come true! @jnalsop

Ronnie S. Bowman, JR. (Ensemble) Broadway: The Music Man (ORC) Tour: Anastasia (Original 1st National Cast), A Chorus Line. Select Credits: A Wonderful World (Pre-Broadway), Summerstock! (Goodspeed) Television/Film: Sugar Plum Twist (Hallmark), Rustin (Netflix). All glory to God!! Many thanks to my Mom, family, friends, teachers and DGRW. Graduate of The Hartt School. Proverbs 3:5-6. Love you forever, Dad.

Mike Cannon (Ensemble; U/S Captain Walker) Detective Maldonado on “Law & Order Organized Crime”. Original Broadway Cast: West Side Story (Snowboy), A Chorus Line(Al), Aladdin, Ghost. Additional Broadway: The Addams Family, All Shook Up. Thank you to my love @Jenniferriascannon and my parents for always believing in me. This is for you and my 3 C’s. Cannoncrew! @mikecannonofficial represented by Blue Ridge Entertainment

TYLER JAMES EISENREICH (Ensemble; U/S Tommy) Voted Most Likely To Be On Broadway in high school by some kids who also bullied him. Incredible! Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, West Side Story. Off-Broadway: The Life (City Center). Tour: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Cinderella. Seen in Sweet Gwen Suite (Verdon/Fosse Legacy) presented at Fall For Dance 2021 (City Center) and other festivals.

Sheldon Henry (Ensemble; U/S Captain Walker) is a native New Yorker and has a BFA from The Hartt School of Music. Some of his favorite credits include Broadway: The Prom and Tina. National Tours: South Pacific; The Little Mermaid; 20th Anniversary Riverdance international tour; Memphis; Scottsboro Boys; Guys and Dolls; Dreamgirls;.Henry is a proud alum of Boys Choir Of Harlem. Love ya Mom (SPJ).@D_Only_Don

Afra Hines (Swing; U/S Mrs. Walker, Acid Queen) Broadway: Dancin’, Funny Girl (U/S Emma), Hadestown (U/S Persephone), Summer (U/S Disco Donna), Shuffle Along, Motown, Soul Doctor, Ghost, In The Heights, Wicked. National Tour: Hamilton. TV: “Annie Live!”, “Boardwalk Empire”. @afrahines www.afrahines.com For Loretta, Bradford, and Mary Anne, always.

Aliah James (Ensemble; U/S Mrs. Walker) Ecstatic to be a part of The Who’s Tommy Revival on Broadway! Select credits- Broadway: Funny Girl (August Wilson Theatre). Tour: The Lion King: Rafiki Tour; Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Regional: The Who’s Tommy (Goodman Theatre); Newsies (Westchester Broadway Theatre); 42nd Street (The Rev Theatre); Cabaret (Ivoryton Playhouse); Young Frankenstein (Ogunquit Playhouse); After Midnight (Norwegian). BFA: Point Park University. Shoutout to her family and mom for their constant support! @_aliahjames_.

David Paul Kidder (Swing; U/S Captain Walker) Broadway Debut! Film: IF. TV: SNL, Colbert, Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. First National Tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. NYC: The Joyce (ADM21), BAM (Kristin Sudeikis Dance). Regional: The Muny, KC Starlight, Pittsburgh CLO, Fulton, Cape Playhouse, Disney World. Endless thanks to Mom, Dad, Lisa, Danny, friends, CESD, and The Who’s Tommy team. This is for Gram. @davidpaulkidder

Tassy Kirbas (Ensemble; U/S Acid Queen) is thrilled to be making their Broadway debut! They were recently seen in MAMMA MIA! The 25th Anniversary North American Tour (Ensemble; Work Light Productions). Favorite credits include Cabaret (Sally Bowles; Woodstock Playhouse); Sweet Charity (Charity; Festival Playhouse). Kirbas earned their BFA from Wright State University and is represented by Daniel Hoff Agency. www.tassykirbas.com. @tassykirbas

Lily Kren she/her (Ensemble) Previously: National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Regionally: The Who’s Tommy (The Goodman); Mamma Mia (Casa Mañana). Shout out to Avalon Artists Group, TXSTMT, and the most loving and supportive friends, family, and parents.

To this entire company: Thanks for making my dream come true. I love you. @lilykren_official

QUINTEN KUSHEBA (Tommy, Age 10) Broadway debut! Regional Theater: Secret Garden, School of Rock, Little Mermaid, Lion King. Forever grateful to TRC, and The Who’s Tommy creative team. Special thanks to Barry Kolker, Leorah Haberfield, Amelia DeMayo, Marc Tuminelli, Virginia Musical Theater, Hurrah Players, my loving and supportive family.

@quintens_chronicles

REESE LEVINE (Tommy, Age 10) Thrilled to be making his Broadway Debut! Recent: The Secret Garden (Colin Craven, Ahmanson Theatre directed by Warren Carlyle), School of Rock (Billy). TV: “Barry” (Young Barry), Nickelodeon’s “Side Hustle”. Upcoming Film: Almost Popular. Thanks to Mom, Dad, Philip, Doug, Craig, Ted, Sherry, Avalon Artists Group, Rebel Creative Group, Tara Rubin Casting and Des McAnuff. @reesemlevine

Brett Michael Lockley (Swing) A Baltimore, MD native, is thrilled to be a making his Broadway debut in The Who’s TOMMY! National Tour: Ain’t Too Proud, CATS, Motown the Musical. INTL: Ain’t Too Proud West End (Associate Choreographer), A Chorus Line (Shanghai Premiere). Special Thanks to God, my family, friends, agents at Avalon, the TOMMY creative team and Tara Rubin Casting! IG: @Brett.Lockley

Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble, Assistant Dance Captain; U/S Uncle Ernie) Broadway: Diana, Aladdin, Cinderella; Tour: A Chorus Line; Other: Tommy (Goodman Theatre); White Christmas (Bucks County), UnHeard The Musical (Writer, 29-Hour Equity Reading), The Life of Death (MCC), Guys and Dolls (Kennedy Center), The Life (NYCC), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (NSMT), Diana (La Jolla), “The Equalizer” (NBC), Nathan Lucrezio Covers Vol. 1 (Streaming), BFA (PSU), Agent: BWA, nathanlucrezio.com @nathanlucrezio.

Alexandra Matteo (Ensemble; U/S Sally Simpson) is thrilled to be on this Amazing Journey with her Tommy family. Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire; A Bronx Tale; Annie. National Tours: Dirty Dancing; Anything Goes; The Addams Family. TV/Film: “Tulsa King” (Linda); “Jersey Boys Live!” (Mary Delgado). BoCo grad. Endless love and thanks to this creative team, DGRW, my family, friends, Millie and Marco. @alexandramatteo

Mark Mitrano they/them (Ensemble; U/S Tommy, Cousin Kevin) is making their Broadway debut with this production and is thrilled to be back doing Tommy again. Mitrano earned a BFA from the Michigan musical theatre program. Mark was last seen in Dead Man Walking at The Metropolitan Opera (Older Brother) and has worked on The National Tour of Lincoln Center’s My Fair Lady. @mark_mitrano

Reagan Pender (Ensemble; U/S Uncle Ernie) Broadway debut! Select Regional: The Who’s Tommy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, A Grand Night for Singing, Damn Yankees. Proud Ball State alum. Endless love and thanks to Stewart Talent, his friends and family, especially Dad, Hank, Shea, and Casey, for helping him not sweat the small stuff. For my mom, Liz. @Keanu_Reags

CECILIA ANN POPP (Tommy, Age 4) Broadway debut! Theatre: Willie Wonka, Matilda (Children’s Acting Academy), Annie (A Class Act NY). VoiceOver: Nina & Olga (Mondo TV), Toru (CAKE Entertainment). Special thanks to Tara Rubin Casting, the Who's Tommy creative team, Kim Pedell/Zoom Talent, Amelia DeMayo and Mimi Stuart. @ceciliapopp

Daniel Quadrino he/him (Ensemble; U/S Cousin Kevin, Tommy) is thrilled to reprise his role from The Goodman Theatre production on Broadway! Other Broadway credits include: Wicked, Newsies, Bye Bye Birdie. National Tour: Waitress, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, PCLO and The Muny. Television: “Peter Pan Live” (NBC). Love to Mom, Dad, DPK, WAM, the entire TOMMY team, and, as always, Jackson. @dannyquadrino

OLIVE ROSS-KLINE (Tommy, Age 4) Broadway debut! Tours: International Tour of The Sound of Music (Gretl), The Sharpe Family Singers Broadway Concert Tour. Off-Broadway/Regional: The Waiting Room (NYC Theatre Festival), Matilda, Jr. (Matilda) V/O: Tonies®Box Toys, Born to Learn Original Cast Recording. Thanks-Foundation Media Partners, CESD, family/friends, & pets. Insta:@littlemissoliveofficial www.oliverosskline.com

Jenna Nicole Schoen (Ensemble; U/S Mrs. Walker, Sally Simpson) Broadway/NY: Wicked, Jersey Boys, A Chorus Line (City Center). Tours: Wicked, Jersey Boys. Regional: Goodman, Goodspeed, PCLO, Ogunquit. Film/TV: Jersey Boys. Boston Conservatory. Thank you to Des, Ron, Lorin & Henderson Hogan. Love to my incredible family & Keith, whose endless support means the world to me. @jennanicoleschoen

Dee Tomasetta she/her (Associate Choreographer, Swing, Dance Captain) is thrilled to be on this amazing journey! Broadway/NYC: Heart of Rock&Roll (Assistant Choreographer); SIX (Associate Choreographer); Radio City Christmas Spectacular. National Tour: Finding Neverland (Peter Pan/Associate Choreographer). Television: “Gilded Age”; “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “SNL”. University of Michigan Alumna. Endless love to my family, Lorin, the entire TOMMY Team & CESD! @deetomasetta

ANDREW TUFANO (Ensemble) is so honored to be in Tommy! Broadway debut. Past credits include Cinderella, A Chorus Line (Drury Lane), The Who’s Tommy (Goodman Theatre), Emojiland (National Tour). Andrew grew up in Chicago and got his BFA from Millikin University. He gives his love and thanks to his family, friends, mentors, and Gray Talent Group! For Poppi. @andrew.tufano