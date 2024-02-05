Video: Marc Shaiman Reacts to GRAMMY Win For SOME LIKE IT HOT

Marc Shaiman took to social media to share a video of his reaction to winning the Grammy for Best Musical Theater album for the musical Some Like It Hot.

The video, shared to Shaiman's Instagram, showed him lounging on the couch with his dog while the nominees were listed. Then, after the win was revealed, he got up in front of the TV and did a little dance while "accepting" the award.

Check out the video below!

The GRAMMY for Some Like It Hot was awarded to Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen and Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast).

Other nominees this year included Parade, Shucked, Sweeney Todd, and Kimberly Akimbo.

Some Like It Hot closed on Broadway on December 30, 2023 at the Shubert Theatre. It played 483 performances.