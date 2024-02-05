Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE ADDAMS FAMILY Concert, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage!

All new rehearsal images have been released from The Addams Family live in concert, starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage. The Addams Family will play at the London Palladium from 12-13 February 2024.

Check out the photos below!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY stars Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams, Lesley Joseph as Grandma, Chumisa Dornford-May as Wednesday Addams, Sam Buttery as Uncle Fester, Nicholas McLean as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough as Lurch, Sean Kingsley as Mal, Ryan Kopel as Lucas and Kara Lane as Alice. In the ensemble are Leeroy Boone, Abigail Brodie, Gavin Eden, Chloe Gentles, Katie Hutton, Matthew Ives, Jessica Keable and Castell Parker.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, musical supervision and orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions, with co-producers Bill Kenwright Ltd, Jason Haigh-Ellery and Guy James and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.