Cara Delevingne Will Make Stage Debut in CABARET in the West End Alongside Luke Treadaway

Actress and model Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in the West End! She will be joined by Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway in the role of The Emcee. The pair begin performances from 11 March 2024 until 1 June 2024.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is now booking until February 2025.

Cara Delevingne said today “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role. I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Luke Treadaway said today “I can't wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production. It's a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I'm very excited to get started.”

Cara Delevingne is one of the most recognisable faces in the world, most known for her work across the entertainment and fashion industry. Her film credits include Joe Wright's ANNA KARENINA, PAPER TOWNS, DC Comics' SUICIDE SQUAD, Luc Besson's VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS, THE FACE OF AN ANGEL, HER SMELL, LIFE IN A YEAR, and TELL IT LIKE A WOMAN. In television, Delevingne was a part of the SAG nominated cast of ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. She has also been seen on television in Amazon's CARNIVAL ROW, PLANET SEX and most recently in Ryan Murphy's AMERICAN HORROR STORY: DELICATE. A talented singer and drummer, Cara's Pharrell Williams-produced song, “I Feel Everything” was featured on the soundtrack of her film VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS. Delevingne also appeared on Fiona Apple's Grammy-nominated album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”. Delevingne has used her platform to speak out on important issues, becoming an influential voice for the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as an advocate for mental health issues, women's rights, and environmental conservation.

Luke Treadaway won the Olivier Award for Best Leading Actor for his performance of Christopher in the National Theatre's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. He was also nominated for Best Actor at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for his portrayal of the role. In New York he appeared in Hamlet and Oresteia at the Park Avenue Armory. His West End credits include Nick in Who's Afraid of Virgina Woolf at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Karl in Over There at the Royal Court and Albert Narracott in War Horse and Saint Joan, both at the National Theatre. His other theatre credits include Cradle Me at the Finborough Theatre and Piranha Heights at Soho Theatre. His film credits include A Street Cat Named Bob, Ethel and Ernest, The Rack Pack, Unbroken, The Rise, Cheerful Weather for The Wedding, You Instead, Late Bloomers, Attack The Block, Killing Bono, The Whistleblower, Clash of The Titans, Heartless, Viko, Brothers Of The Head. His TV credits include The Serial Killer's Wife, Lockwood & Co, The Singapore Grip, Traitors, Ordeal by Innocence, Unspeakable, Urban Myths: When Bowie Met Bolan, Fortitude, The Hollow Crown, Vicious, The Nightmare Worlds of HG Wells, 13 Steps Down, Clapham Junction and The Innocence Project. His radio credits include Oil: Stand Firm, You Cads!, The Wager, The Bone Clocks, Plantagenet Series 3 - Henry V, Life and Fate: Vera and Her Pilot, The History of Titus Groan, At The Edge of The Earth, Children's Crusade, Pilgrim Series 2, We Outnumber You, War Horse and Caligari.

Cara will not be performing on the following dates - Wednesday 13 March (matinee), Thursday 21 March (evening), Wednesday 27 March (matinee), Thursday 4 April (evening), Tuesday 9 April (evening) Wednesday 10 April (matinee and evening), Thursday 11 April (evening), Friday 12 April (evening), Thursday 18 April (evening), Wednesday 24 April (matinee), Thursday 2 May (evening), Monday 6 May (evening), Tuesday 7 May (evening), Wednesday 8 May (matinee and evening), Thursday 16 May (evening), Friday 17 May (evening), Saturday 18 May (matinee and evening), Wednesday 22 May (matinee) and Thursday 30 May (evening).

They join Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz. Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

Completing the company are Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, and Travis Ross as Bobby, joining Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max and Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt. The Broadway production of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin will open at the KIT KAT CLUB at the August Wilson Theatre in April.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.