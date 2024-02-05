Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles

John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt is back on Broadway this winter courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company. The play, which has not been seen on Broadway since 2006, is now in previews at the newly renamed Todd Haimes Theatre.

In Doubt, Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep Doubts.

"[Sister Aloysius] has spent a lifetime in service to mother church- whether or not she has been in service to Godhead remains to be seen," said Tyne Daly of her role. "She is devoted to a particular religious institution. She is damaged, personally, which... aren't we all in some way? She's got a lot of corners and she's got a huge ego!"

"I think this is [Father Flynn]'s life's work," added Liev Schreiber. "There is a generation of people who are fewer and further between- people who are willing or wanting to give their lives to service. That was very moving to me when I looked at the play from that perspecitive."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the revival here!