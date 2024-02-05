Photos: New York City Center Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Celebrates Closing Night

New York City Center Encores! season kicked off with Once Upon a Mattress, which officially closed on February 4, 2024.

New York City Center Encores! season kicked off with Once Upon a Mattress, which officially closed on February 4, 2024. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the show's final performance. Check out photos below of the cast taking their final bows and celebrating at the after party.

Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless) star in the beloved fairytale musical featuring music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay ThompsonDean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The cast also features Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Harriet Harris (Queen Aggravain), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent).

The ensemble includes Kaleigh CroninBen DavisGaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Morgan MarcellAbby MatsusakaAdam RobertsRyan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder.  

Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Ensemble of "Once Upon a Mattress"

The Ensemble of "Once Upon a Mattress"

Francis Jue

Cheyenne Jackson and Nikki Renee Daniels

Nikki Renee Daniels

DeMarius Copes

Harriet Harris and Paul Kreppel

Paul Kreppel

Harriet Harris

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Sutton Foster, Paul Kreppel, Cheyenne Jackson and Nikki Renee Daniels

Francis Jue, DeMarius Copes, Harriet Harris, Sutton Foster, Paul Kreppel, Michael Urie, Nikki Renee Daniels and Cheyenne Jackson

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Harriet Harris

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Deanna Wiseman and President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg

Jason Landau, Willow Landau Jackson, Ethan Landau Jackson and Cheyenne Jackson

Harriet Harris and Cheyenne Jackson

Michael Urie and Ryan J. Haddad

Francis Jue, Kristin Yancy, Gaelen Gilliland, Jaquez and Shavey Brown

Kevin Massey and Kara Lindsay

Cheyenne Jackson and Michael Urie

Harriet Harris and Matt Sullivan

Nikki Renee Daniels and Cheyenne Jackson

Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and Francis Jue

Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and President and CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg

Harriet Harris and Francis Jue

Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and Sutton Foster

The Ensemble of "Once Upon a Mattress"

Associate Choreographer Matthew Steffens, Michael Urie and Kara Lindsay

Sutton Foster and Michael Urie

Francis Jue and DeMarius Copes

"Thoroughly Modern Millie" alumni Ben Davis, Sutton Foster, Francis Jue, Cheyenne Jackson and Harriet Harris

Richard Riaz Yoder, Jaquez and DeMarius Copes

Harriet Harris and Paul Kreppel

Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and Encores! Producing Creative Director Jenny Gersten

DeMarius Copes and Nikki Renee Daniels

Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready

Associate Choreographer Matthew Steffens, Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet, Production Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard and Stage Manager Deanna Weiner

Julian Havard and Sutton Foster

Michael Urie and Nikki Renee Daniels

Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn

Harriet Harris, Michael Urie and Paul Kreppel

Harriet Harris and Michael Urie

Harriet Harris and Michael Urie

"Some Like It Hot" cast members Abby Matsusaka, Richard Riaz Yoder and DeMarius Copes finding out they won the 2024 Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammy Awards

"Some Like It Hot" cast members Abby Matsusaka, Richard Riaz Yoder and DeMarius Copes finding out they won the 2024 Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammy Awards

Paul Kreppel and Murphy Cross

Talene Monahon, Sam Bolen, Michael Urie and Ryan J. Haddad

Sutton Foster and Kara Lindsay

Cheyenne Jackson, Michael Urie, Ethan Landau Jackson, Willow Landau Jackson, Michael Urie and Jason Landau

The Company of "Once Upon a Mattress"

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Signage for "One Upon a Mattress" at City Center



