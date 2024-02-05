Photos: New York City Center Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Celebrates Closing Night

New York City Center Encores! season kicked off with Once Upon a Mattress, which officially closed on February 4, 2024.
Sutton Foster (Princess Winnifred) and Michael Urie (Prince Dauntless) star in the beloved fairytale musical featuring music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer. The cast also features Nikki Renée Daniels (Lady Larken), J. Harrison Ghee (Jester), Cheyenne Jackson (Sir Harry), Harriet Harris (Queen Aggravain), Francis Jue (Wizard), and David Patrick Kelly (King Sextimus the Silent).
The ensemble includes Kaleigh Cronin, Ben Davis, Gaelen Gilliland, Jaquez, Morgan Marcell, Abby Matsusaka, Adam Roberts, Ryan Worsing, and Richard Riaz Yoder.
Led by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, the Once Upon a Mattress features a new concert adaptation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Ensemble of "Once Upon a Mattress"
The Ensemble of "Once Upon a Mattress"
Cheyenne Jackson and Nikki Renee Daniels
Harriet Harris and Paul Kreppel
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Sutton Foster, Paul Kreppel, Cheyenne Jackson and Nikki Renee Daniels
Francis Jue, DeMarius Copes, Harriet Harris, Sutton Foster, Paul Kreppel, Michael Urie, Nikki Renee Daniels and Cheyenne Jackson
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Deanna Wiseman and President & CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg
Jason Landau, Willow Landau Jackson, Ethan Landau Jackson and Cheyenne Jackson
Harriet Harris and Cheyenne Jackson
Michael Urie and Ryan J. Haddad
Francis Jue, Kristin Yancy, Gaelen Gilliland, Jaquez and Shavey Brown
Cheyenne Jackson and Michael Urie
Harriet Harris and Matt Sullivan
Nikki Renee Daniels and Cheyenne Jackson
Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and Francis Jue
Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and President and CEO of New York City Center Michael S. Rosenberg
Harriet Harris and Francis Jue
Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and Sutton Foster
The Ensemble of "Once Upon a Mattress"
Associate Choreographer Matthew Steffens, Michael Urie and Kara Lindsay
Sutton Foster and Michael Urie
Francis Jue and DeMarius Copes
"Thoroughly Modern Millie" alumni Ben Davis, Sutton Foster, Francis Jue, Cheyenne Jackson and Harriet Harris
Richard Riaz Yoder, Jaquez and DeMarius Copes
Harriet Harris and Paul Kreppel
Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet and Encores! Producing Creative Director Jenny Gersten
DeMarius Copes and Nikki Renee Daniels
Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready
Associate Choreographer Matthew Steffens, Encores! Artistic Director/Director Lear deBessonet, Production Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard and Stage Manager Deanna Weiner
Julian Havard and Sutton Foster
Michael Urie and Nikki Renee Daniels
Harriet Harris, Michael Urie and Paul Kreppel
Harriet Harris and Michael Urie
Harriet Harris and Michael Urie
"Some Like It Hot" cast members Abby Matsusaka, Richard Riaz Yoder and DeMarius Copes finding out they won the 2024 Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammy Awards
"Some Like It Hot" cast members Abby Matsusaka, Richard Riaz Yoder and DeMarius Copes finding out they won the 2024 Best Musical Theater Album at the Grammy Awards
Talene Monahon, Sam Bolen, Michael Urie and Ryan J. Haddad
Sutton Foster and Kara Lindsay
Cheyenne Jackson, Michael Urie, Ethan Landau Jackson, Willow Landau Jackson, Michael Urie and Jason Landau
The Company of "Once Upon a Mattress"
Signage for "One Upon a Mattress" at City Center
