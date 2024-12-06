Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, December 8

Water for Elephants closes on Broadway

Tammy Faye closes on Broadway

SWEPT AWAY Sets Broadway Closing Date

by Nicole Rosky

Swept Away will play its final performance on December 15, 2024. The musical, with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, will have played 32 regular performances and 20 previews at the time of its closing.





Exclusive: Sound Mixer Simon Hayes Breaks Down WICKED's Live Singing

by Josh Sharpe

Learn all about how Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's explosive vocals came to life on the big screen in our exclusive interview with WICKED sound mixer Simon Hayes.







Photos: First Look at CULT OF LOVE

by Nicole Rosky

Now in previews on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre is the Second Stage production of Leslye Headland’s CULT OF LOVE. Check out first photos of the cast in action!. (more...)

Exclusive: Listen to 'Why We Build The Wall' From the HADESTOWN West End Cast Recording

by Stephi Wild

We have your exclusive first listen to the upcoming album, Hadestown: Live From London! The original London cast album will be released on December 6. Listen to 'Why We Build the Wall' here!. (more...)

Kevin McHale Will Make UK Stage Debut in Sondheim's THE FROGS

by Stephi Wild

Kevin McHale will make his UK stage debut in Sondheim's The Frogs, coming to Southwark Playhouse Borough next year. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Cassadee Pope, Callum Francis & More to Join TITANIQUE Cast

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New Broadway and TV stars will be joining the cast of the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical, Titanique, just in time to celebrate 1000 performacnes. Learn more about who is joining the cast and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Full Cast Set for PARADE National Tour Starring Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The full cast has been set for the National Tour of Parade. The tour will feature seven members of the Broadway revival company. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Dolly Parton Launches Search For Star of Her New Musical

by Nicole Rosky

Dolly: An Original Musical has launched a national casting search “The Search for Dolly,” which will give those chosen a chance to travel to New York to formally audition for a role in the new musical. We have all of the details on how to submit!. (more...)

Video: Stephanie Hsu Addresses WICKED Movie Casting Rumors

by Josh Sharpe

Stephanie Hsu is shedding light on those Wicked casting rumors. On a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star was asked to clarify whether she ever auditioned for the part of Glinda in the new film. . (more...)

Video: Megan Hilty Performs at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

by A.A. Cristi

Tonight, NBC rang in the holiday season with a special performance from Death Becomes Her star, Megan Hilty, who took the stage to sing, 'Hard Candy Christmas'. Watch a video of her performance below! . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!