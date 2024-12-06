Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
SWEPT AWAY Sets Broadway Closing Date
Exclusive: Sound Mixer Simon Hayes Breaks Down WICKED's Live Singing
Photos: First Look at CULT OF LOVE
Exclusive: Listen to 'Why We Build The Wall' From the HADESTOWN West End Cast Recording
by Stephi Wild
We have your exclusive first listen to the upcoming album, Hadestown: Live From London! The original London cast album will be released on December 6. Listen to 'Why We Build the Wall' here!. (more...)
Kevin McHale Will Make UK Stage Debut in Sondheim's THE FROGS
by Stephi Wild
Kevin McHale will make his UK stage debut in Sondheim's The Frogs, coming to Southwark Playhouse Borough next year. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Cassadee Pope, Callum Francis & More to Join TITANIQUE Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New Broadway and TV stars will be joining the cast of the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical, Titanique, just in time to celebrate 1000 performacnes. Learn more about who is joining the cast and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Full Cast Set for PARADE National Tour Starring Max Chernin & Talia Suskauer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The full cast has been set for the National Tour of Parade. The tour will feature seven members of the Broadway revival company. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Dolly Parton Launches Search For Star of Her New Musical
by Nicole Rosky
Dolly: An Original Musical has launched a national casting search “The Search for Dolly,” which will give those chosen a chance to travel to New York to formally audition for a role in the new musical. We have all of the details on how to submit!. (more...)
Video: Stephanie Hsu Addresses WICKED Movie Casting Rumors
by Josh Sharpe
Stephanie Hsu is shedding light on those Wicked casting rumors. On a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star was asked to clarify whether she ever auditioned for the part of Glinda in the new film. . (more...)
Video: Megan Hilty Performs at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special
by A.A. Cristi
Tonight, NBC rang in the holiday season with a special performance from Death Becomes Her star, Megan Hilty, who took the stage to sing, 'Hard Candy Christmas'. Watch a video of her performance below! . (more...)
