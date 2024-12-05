Video: Megan Hilty Performs at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, NBC rang in the holiday season with a special performance from Death Becomes Her star, Megan Hilty, who took the stage to sing, "Hard Candy Christmas". Watch a video of her performance below!

Hilty was introduced by her Death Becomes Her co-stars Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber.

A tradition spanning over nine decades, NBC celebrates the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees with its beloved “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special. This year, the show was hosted by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Kelly Clarkson, who also performed.

The tradition of the Rockefeller Christmas tree dates back more than 90 years to 1931 during the Great Depression. The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933 in front of the then eight-month-old RCA Building (the current Comcast Building). The Christmas tree gathering was enhanced in 1936 with the opening of the Rockefeller Plaza outdoor ice-skating rink. NBC-TV televised the tree lighting for the first time in 1951 on “The Kate Smith Show” and as part of the nationwide “Howdy Doody” television show from 1953-55.