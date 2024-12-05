SWEPT AWAY Sets Broadway Closing Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Swept Away will play its final performance on December 15, 2024. The musical, with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, will have played 32 regular performances and 20 previews at the time of its closing.

The producers of Swept Away said, “We are deeply proud of this beautiful production and the years of work that it took to get to Broadway. We will forever be indebted to our fantastic creative team, our loyal actors and all of our co-producers and in turn their investors, for believing in this production and taking a risk on new work.”

The new musical Swept Away officially opened at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, November 19. Check out what the critics had to say.

A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they're forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. It stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Swept Away is set for digital release on Friday, February 7, 2025, with a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records.

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away is produced on Broadway by Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock and Madison Wells Live. Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Swept Away had sold out regional runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022, which was thrice extended, and at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. in the winter of 2023, as the highest grossing show in their Kreeger Theater. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan.

World Premiere producer in 2022 by Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Johanna Phaelzer, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director).