Cassadee Pope, Callum Francis & More to Join TITANIQUE Cast

New Broadway and TV stars will be joining the cast of the Lortel Award-winning Best Musical, Titanique, just in time to celebrate 1000 performacnes. Grammy Nominee & winner of NBC-TV’s “The Voice” Cassadee Pope will begin performances as Rose on January 18, 2025. West End & Broadway star Callum Francis (Kinky Boots, Phantom) takes on the role of Cal beginning tonight, December 5; Broadway star Anthony Murphy (The Wiz, Aladdin, Diana: The Musical) rejoins the company as Victor Garber/Luigi on December 23; and Broadway star Kyle Ramar Freeman (The Wiz, A Strange Loop) begins performances as The Iceberg on January 9, 2025.

The irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, Titanique currently stars Dee Roscioli in the role of Céline Dion, opposite Screen Actors Guild nominee Max Jenkins as Jack Dawson, Cayleigh Capaldi as Rose (through January 5), Tommy Bracco as Victor Garber (through December 22), Joel Waggoner as Ruth, Lisa Howard as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg (through January 5). Rounding out the current acting company are: Rae Davenport, Sara Gallo, Tess Marshall, Barnaby Reiter, and Terrence Williams Jr. Tickets are now available through September 7, 2025.

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.