Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 31, 2024

Last Chance To Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide! The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024.. (more...)

Video: Exclusive Clip Reveals WICKED's Journey from Broadway to Big Screen

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from the home release of Wicked, which sheds light on the origins of the film, from the Broadway musical to the big screen. Watch it now! . (more...)

Broadway Buying Guide: December 30, 2024- It's GYPSY's Turn on Top

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, December 30, 2024.. (more...)

Notes on a Score: TEETH

What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score. Today we continue the series with the creators of the off-Broadway sensation Teeth- Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs. Watch as they unpack Dawn's 11 o'clock number, "Dentata".

Hannah Yun Chamberlain Gives Us the Backstage Scoop at SUNSET BOULEVARD

In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

A History of GYPSY's Mama Rose and the Women Who Have Played Her

Gypsy is back on Broadway, starring Audra McDonald in the iconic role of Mama Rose! As fans welcome the anticipated revival to the stage, BroadwayWorld is looking back on some of the performers who have taken on the musical's lead role, on Broadway, the West End, and beyond.

The Best Theater of 2024: Shows that Ruled the Year

As 2024 comes to a close, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of this theatre season- deciding on their personal choices for their favorite productions of the year. The season has been full of so many stellar plays, musicals, revivals and new works, both on Broadway and off.

Photos: The Cast of SWEPT AWAY Takes Final Bows on Broadway

On December 29, Swept Away played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos from the show's final curtain call here!. (more...)

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN's Tonatiuh Praises 'Breathtaking' Co-Star Jennifer Lopez

In a new interview, Kiss of the Spider Woman star Tonatiuh discussed his experience working on the film adaptation of the Kander and Ebb musical classic.

WICKED Officially Becomes Biggest Global Broadway Adaptation in History

The film adaptation of Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande has overtaken 2008's Mamma Mia! to become the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway show in global box office history.

Stage and Screen Star Linda Lavin Dies at 87

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran Linda Lavin has died at age 87, following complications from lung cancer. Read Linda Lavin's obituary here.. (more...)

ROMEO & JULIET Star Olivia Hussey Passes Away at 73

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Olivia Hussey, best known for her role in the 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, has passed away at age 73 from breast cancer.. (more...)

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2025 - Where to Watch THE FRONT ROOM, A DIFFERENT MAN, & More

2024 is taking a bow, and lights are up on 2025. As the new year begins, Broadway fans have several new titles to stream, along with some throwbacks as well.

Video: Sara Bareilles Covers 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' in Kennedy Center Concert Clip

In a clip from Sara Bareilles's New Year's Eve concert, the Tony-winner and multi-hyphenate pays homage to singer-songwriter, Elton John by performing the iconic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” with the National Symphony Orchestra. Watch it now! . (more...)

