News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The Cast of SWEPT AWAY Takes Final Bows on Broadway

The production played its final performance on December 29.

By: Dec. 30, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Yesterday, December 29, Swept Away played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. The production played 20 previews and 48 regular performances. Check out photos from the show's final curtain call below!

LATEST NEWS

ROMEO & JULIET Star Olivia Hussey Passes Away at 73
Photos: The Cast of SWEPT AWAY Takes Final Bows on Broadway
Stage and Screen Star Linda Lavin Dies at 87
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 30, 2024

Swept Away, featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, opened at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St) on Tuesday, November 19. Read the reviews here.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Swept Away is set for digital release on Friday, February 7, 2025, and a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records, featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers and produced by Brian UsiferChris MillerWill Van Dyke, and Madison Wells Live.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. It stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark SandsAdrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall, with Josh BreckenridgeHunter BrownMatt DeAngelisCameron JohnsonBrandon KalmRico LeBronMichael J. MainwaringOrville MendozaChase PeacockTyrone L. RobinsonDavid Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.







Videos