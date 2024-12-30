Photos: The Cast of SWEPT AWAY Takes Final Bows on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yesterday, December 29, Swept Away played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. The production played 20 previews and 48 regular performances. Check out photos from the show's final curtain call below!

Swept Away, featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, opened at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St) on Tuesday, November 19. Read the reviews here.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Swept Away is set for digital release on Friday, February 7, 2025, and a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records, featuring music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers and produced by Brian Usifer, Chris Miller, Will Van Dyke, and Madison Wells Live.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. It stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall, with Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.