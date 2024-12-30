Video: Sara Bareilles Covers 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' in Kennedy Center Concert Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In a clip from Sara Bareilles's New Year's Eve concert, the Tony-winner and multi-hyphenate pays homage to singer-songwriter, Elton John by performing the iconic “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” with the National Symphony Orchestra. Watch it now!

During the career retrospective concert, Bareilles journeys through her life and career as an artist, sharing emotional and oftentimes comedic stories of experiences that shaped her path. The performances were filmed for PBS' Next at the Kennedy Center program and will air on Tues., Dec. 31, 2024 at 8/7c on PBS.

From her early hits to new unreleased songs, this extended episode is packed with music performed live with the National Symphony Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright, Emily King, David Ryan Harris, and features appearances from Ben Folds, Madison Cunningham, and Renée Elise Goldsberry and is conducted by Steven Reineke.

From her first smash hit "Love Song" to her Broadway songwriting and later performing debut with the musical "Waitress," Bareilles' amazing artistry has been recognized with multiple Grammy and Tony awards and nominations.